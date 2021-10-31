The Itasca County Board of Commissioners adopted a resolution to support an application to the FY2021 ARPA Tourism Funding Opportunity, which supports the Visit Grand Rapids application and grant request. The board also approved the use of American Rescue Plan (ARP) Funds in the amount of $40,000 from Itasca County in 2022.
The federal grant contains $24.5 million in funds available throughout a six-state region (Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, and Ohio). The funds are intended to support the development and implementation of a community’s economic development strategy for travel, tourism, and outdoor recreation pandemic recovery.
Itasca County is home to an extensive network of both motorized and non-motorized trails and the county’s trail system provides recreational opportunities and attracts seasonal property owners, hotel and resort guests, RVers, and tourists from across the region and beyond.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic dramatically impacted the tourism and hospitality sector in the county, a need exists to study the use of Itasca County’s existing trails, to quantify the economic impact of this use, to plan for future development, and to determine broadly shared ways to leverage the value of the county’s trails.
With the grant, the project would conduct a year-long Itasca County trails study that will identify use of trails, demographic data of trail users and economic impact of trail use. This will be followed up by a trails strategic planning process, and end with an Itasca County Outdoor Recreation Tourism Strategy. From this trail’s strategy, Visit Grand Rapids will create a multi-level interactive trail map, create uniform signage/ trailhead kiosks, and create new marketing and promotion advertisements to attract new outdoor recreation visitors to vacation in Itasca County.
“Tourism in our county is an $80 million economic boost,” Commissioner Burl Ives said. “Knowing who is coming to our area, what they are using… You’re able to pinpoint a little bit better for marketing.”
Visit Grand Rapids has brought together multiple stakeholders to undertake this work and to plan for an application to the FY2021 ARPA Tourism Funding Opportunity. Visit Grand Rapids would apply for the grant by Friday, Oct. 29 and be the grantee.
IMCare Division Update
QI/UM Director Alexis Martire provided a County Based Purchasing (IMCare) Division update, including information regarding 2022 Supplemental Benefits.
2022 Legislative Priorities
It was the consensus of the County Board to direct department heads to communicate 2022 legislative priorities to County Administrator Brett Skyles by Noon on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021.
“It’s time now to put on the accelerator pedal for 2022 legislative priorities. We know that legislators are already setting theirs, so we want to be ahead of the game,” Skyles said.
Bass Lake Park
The board motioned 5-0 to approve a service contract with Gilbert Contracting Services, Inc. for campsite development with a not-to-exceed amount of $31,779.75, and authorize necessary signatures.
COVID-19 update
Public Health Division Manager Kelly Chandler provided a situational and informational update regarding COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) in Itasca County, including information regarding vaccination roll-out. If you have questions or concerns regarding COVID-19, please call the
Public Health Hotline at (218) 327-6784, visit http://www.co.itasca.mn.us/798/COVID-19- Coronavirus-Information, or contact First Call for Help/211 at (218) 326-8565.
Other items
County Administrator Skyles recognized county employees. Farewell to Terri Friesen whose last day as Financial Assistance Supervisor, Health & Human Services Department will be Oct. 29 after 36-plus years of service. Farewell to Paul Provinzino whose last day as Deputy Sheriff/Road Deputy, Sheriff Department will be Oct. 29 after 29-plus years of service. Farewell to Gabe Wood whose last day as Deputy Sheriff/Road Deputy, Sheriff Department will be Oct. 16 after 7 months of service. Congratulations to Holly Rasley who transferred from Human Services Support Specialist to Office Support Specialist, Family Services Division, Health and Human Services effective Oct. 18. Welcome new employee, Ryan Senne, Mechanic/Welder, Transportation Department effective Oct. 18.
The board approved commissioner warrants with a check date of Oct. 29, 2021 in the amount of $1,984,826.21.
The board also approved the Itasca County Health and Human Services (ICHHS) Department Warrants for October 2021, in the amount of $757,511.98.
Commissioner comments
Commissioner Snyder provided comment regarding interest to have Canisteo and Hill Annex Mine Updates from Michael Liljegren with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) at an upcoming County Board meeting.
Consent agenda
1. Approve a Letter of Support for Hope House of Itasca County’s grant application to the Minnesota Department of Human Services to support recovery services for parenting and pregnant women with substance abuse disorders and authorize County Board Chair signature.
2. Approve the Addendum to the Contract between ICHHS and Compass North (currently in place through Dec. 31,2021) for Juvenile Screenings for placement to Qualified Residential Treatment Program (QRTP) facilities.
4. Enter into an Agreement with Nashwauk Township outlining responsibilities for each party as they relate to replacing the culvert on South Sucker Lake Road and authorize the required signatures on the Agreement documents.
5. Authorize the notice of intermediate and regular oral bid auction of timber at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021 at the Cohasset Community Center.
6. Adopt the Resolution for the sale of tax-forfeited land to the City of Cohasset for a public purpose.
7. Adopt the Resolution for final sponsorship of the Grant-in-Aid (GIA) Wilderness ATV/OHM Trail and authorize necessary signatures for the County-Club Agreement.
