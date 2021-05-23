The Itasca County Board of Commissioners approved the use of funds for several economic development projects in Itasca County at a work session on Tuesday.
Commissioners approved the use of funds for three specific programs. Itasca Economic Development Corporation President and CEO Tamara Lowney provided background on the programs and requested approval for funding.
The IEDC will host the Itasca Summit from Oct. 19-20 for 120-140 participants. The IEDC has raised $60,000 and an additional $30,000 from sponsorships for the event. Lowney requested an additional $50,000 from Itasca County.
The purpose of the event is to engage community members and partners to develop an engine of innovation that will help the county sustain and thrive. The event will focus on three areas: economic development, community development, and innovation and workforce development.
“It spurs an ongoing body of work with our community members to drive opportunity and expansion in various areas,” Lowney said.
Commissioner Terry Snyder asked for clarification that the funds would come from stimulus money and Lowney confirmed the funding would come from the American Rescue Plan.
The board approved the request in a 5-0 vote.
Commissioners also approved a request for the use of American Rescue Plan funds in the amount of $65,000 to help fund the Northern Minnesota Historical Mine Tour project.
The Northern Minnesota Historical Mine Tour will span more than 30 communities, including 10 in Itasca County. The communities will receive all photos and video footage and additional visibility and marketing through interactive maps and strategic regional marketing campaigns.
The project has received community commitments of $40,500 as of Tuesday and a total amount of $85,500.
Lastly, the board approved the use of American Rescue Plan funds in the amount of $49,500 to help fund an APEX project. The goal of the APEX project is to generate manufacturing-focused leads for Itasca County.
Initial focus for all prospect companies will be the Bigfork Manufacturing Building and its past employees.
“I believe wholeheartedly that this manufacturing in Bigfork is a critical piece to the survival of the community,” Lowney said. “We as an economic development association have put in countless hours and we will continue to do so. In order to give it the best shot we possibly can, we need to generate some more leads for that area.”
Other business
Commissioners voted 5-0 to approve a premises permit application for gambling, as requested by the Pengilly Booster Club, for gambling to be held at the Red Eye Saloon, located at 14301 State Highway 65 in Swan River.
Environmental Services Coordinator Greg Stoltz provided information regarding a possible request to utilize American Rescue Plan (ARP) Funds for repairs to the Itasca County canister sites and demolition landfill road. The update was merely informational and no action was taken.
Administrator update
County Administrator Brett Skyles provided information regarding Executive Order 21-23 from Governor Walz, which removes the requirement of mask use in public while indoors or outdoors, and indicated that a policy update will be forthcoming.
Consent agenda
The board recommended the following items for consent agenda:
• Approve Co-Op Agreement between Itasca County and the City of Grand Rapids for closure of 5th Street during the Government Center construction project and authorize necessary signatures.
• Authorize the County Engineer to enter into a professional service contract with Duluth Archaeology Center, LLC to provide cultural resource studies on nine (9) different proposed construction projects in the Transportation Department’s five-year plan.
• Award Contract 59821-CR 238 road reconstruction and bridge replacement to S & R Reinforcing, Inc. in the amount of $2,320,295.70.00 and authorize the required signatures on the contract documents.
• Approve service contract with S.E.H. for engineering design/bid administration/construction management services in the amount of $26,500 for Phase 2 of the Paved Trail (.25 mile) in Squaw Lake (S. Lake) including the advertisement for bids, and authorizing necessary signatures.
• Approve Cooperative Agreement between Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and Itasca County for the Alborn-Pengilly Trail Culvert Replacement Project and authorize necessary signatures.
