On Nov. 10, 2022 Aitkin County received notification that AFSCME Local No. 1283, representing Health and Human Services (HHS) staff, communicated their notice of intent to strike. This notice triggered a mandatory 10-day cooling off period during which a mediation session with the Bureau of Mediation Services was held.
The two parties reached a tentative agreement and on November 22, 2022 the Aitkin County Board voted to ratify the contract. “We are thankful that an agreement was reached, avoiding a strike,” said County Administrator Jessica Seibert. “This has been a difficult time for all of us and we look forward to moving forward together as a team as we serve Aitkin County citizens.”
While the ratified agreement does not include several of the incentives given to those who converted to the open range scale such as wage scale improvements, leapfrog language, and guaranteed scale progression, employees will receive a 2% cost of living adjustment plus a step, not to exceed the maximum, each year of the contract. The employer maintains its inherent managerial right to place new hires on the wage scale based on experience and other factors without limitations.
“I want to thank our staff and the Bureau of Mediation Services who spent many hours over the last few months to reach this agreement,” said Seibert. “I’d also like to thank the Aitkin County Board of Commissioners for its commitment to reaching resolution that serves our employees as well as taxpayers.”
