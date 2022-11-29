On Nov. 10, 2022 Aitkin County received notification that AFSCME Local No. 1283, representing Health and Human Services (HHS) staff, communicated their notice of intent to strike. This notice triggered a mandatory 10-day cooling off period during which a mediation session with the Bureau of Mediation Services was held.

The two parties reached a tentative agreement and on November 22, 2022 the Aitkin County Board voted to ratify the contract. “We are thankful that an agreement was reached, avoiding a strike,” said County Administrator Jessica Seibert. “This has been a difficult time for all of us and we look forward to moving forward together as a team as we serve Aitkin County citizens.”


