The Itasca County Board of Commissioners approved settlements of 2021 salary appeals with both Sheriff Victor Williams and Auditor/Treasurer Jeff Walker last week.
During their regular meeting on April 13, commissioners approved an agreement reached by the county and Williams, resolving the 2021 salary appeal. Williams filed an appeal of his 2021 salary in December 2020. The agreement sets the 2021 salary for Sheriff Williams in the amount of $127,633.48. The sheriff salary was set at $123,916 in 2020 when he received a 3.8% step increase.
Auditor/Treasurer Jeffrey Walker also filed an appeal of his 2021 salary in December 2020. The county and Walker reached an agreement resolving the salary appeal. The resolution sets the 2021 salary for Walker in the amount of $131,147.65. The auditor/treasurer salary was set at $127,327.82 in 2020 when the county agreed to a 2.75% increase in cost of living adjustment (COLA) which was in line with the 2.75% COLA increase given to other county employees last year.
Both motions to adopt the resolutions approving the settlements were approved 5-0 by the board during Tuesday’s meeting.
Hiring freeze
The board discussed whether to extend or expire a 180-day hiring and major purchase freeze. On Oct. 13, 2020, the board extended the process where departments request county board approval for filling budgeted positions for another 180 days.
The board considered extending the hiring freeze for another six months, but failed to extend the six-month freeze with a 2-3 vote.
Commissioner Terry Snyder moved to return to the previous process for filling budgeted positions with the addition of directing department heads making requests for hiring to distribute the completed hiring request form to the full board and county administrator. The motion passed 5-0.
Other business
A bid for the Itasca County Correctional Facility future site asbestos abatement project was awarded to ECCO Midwest for the amount of $82,250.
The motion to adopt the National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week Proclamation was passed with a 5-0 vote. The adoption proclaims the week of April 11-7 as National Public Safety Telecommunicators week in Itasca County.
Commissioners approved 5-0 to approve the State Fiscal Year 2022 Itasca County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) Aquatic Invasive Species (AIS) Program budget proposal. In 2020, $645,535 of AIS prevention aid was used. A total of $532,178 was spent on staff wages with 82 percent going to seasonal workers while 14 percent went to full-time employees. More than 41 volunteers conducted AIS work.
The board received an update on Bid Package No. 1 for the new correctional facility from County Administrator Brett Skyles. No action was taken.
Two new employees were welcomed. The board welcomed new employee Greg Wyatt to the Land Department as a park maintenance worker. Dan Neary was hired as a forester for the Land Department.
The board bid farewell to Cathy Castle, whose last day as an eligibility specialist in the Health and Human Services Department will be April 30 after more than 15 years of service.
Consent Agenda
The County Board of Commissioners approved the following items on the Consent Agenda:
1. Approve the updated Interim Policy 21-01:COVID Program for Employees
2. Authorize the County Board to approve Itasca County as sponsors for existing snowmobile, ski, and ATV trails from May 1, 2021 to April 30, 2026, with the stipulation the DNR approves Performance Based Grants and Grant in Aid Grants.
3. Approve a Premises Permit Application for gambling, as requested by the Community Charities of Minnesota for gambling to be held at Deer Lake Charlies located at 64051 County Road 533, Effie, MN 56639.
4. Accept the minutes of the March 11th, 2021 HHS Advisory Committee meeting.
5. Request authorization to hire one Managed Care Nurse in the IMCare Division of the Itasca County Health and Human Services Department.
6. Authorize posting of two (2) Eligibility Specialist positions, Family Services Division, Health & Human Services Department on an open competitive basis, if not filled on an internal basis.
7. Approve a Change in Allocation of a 1.0 FTE Public Health Nurse, currently vacant, to 1.0 FTE Public Health Educator in the Public Health Division of the Itasca County Health and Human Services Department.
8. Authorize Itasca County Health & Human Services to go out for bids for the Itasca Resource Center (IRC) Siding Replacement with funds to be paid from Itasca Resource Center building fund.
9. Approve $20,000 of additional funding in 2021 for both the Bigfork Ambulance Service and the Nashwauk Ambulance Service with payment of these additional costs either through the new pandemic relief funds coming to Counties or through HHS reserves in 2021, with the conversation continuing into the budget sessions for future budget years.
10. Award Contract 202107 - Crushing, Hauling, and Placement of Aggregate Surfacing to the lowest responsible bidder Wm. J. Schwartz & Son Inc. in the amount of $739,635.00 and authorize the required signatures on the contract documents.
11. Award contract 64507 for CSAH 45 & CSAH 60 Bituminous Projects to the lowest responsible bidder, Hawkinson Construction Co, Inc., in the amount of $4,455,322.14 and authorize the required signatures on the contract documents.
12. Approve the Crossing Surface Installation Agreement between Itasca County and BNSF and authorize the County Engineer to sign the agreement.
13. Adopt the Five Year Plan for Highway Improvement Projects and authorize the expenditure of unorganized township funds on projects listed in the plan.
14. Approve use of Transportation Reserve Funds for Capital Improvement Project and authorize the County Engineer to enter into the Contract with Sourcewell/Jamar for Maintenance Facility Salt Shed Roof repairs.
15. Adopt the Resolution Re: Repurchase of an Undivided One-Half interest in the Southeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter (SE of SW), Section Eighteen (18), Township Sixty-one (61), Range Twenty-two (22) by Robin Scofield.
16. Adopt the Resolution Re: Repurchase of Lots Eight (8) and Nine (9), Block Eleven (11), Nashwauk by Lance Hopke.
17. Adopt the Resolution Re: Sale of Tax-forfeited Land to the City of Calumet, which approves sale of Lots 1 & 2, Block 5 Original Townsite of the Village of Calumet under the terms provided in Minnesota Statute 282.01, Subd. 1a para. (d) for a price of $100.00 plus all associated costs.
18. Award Earthen Materials Lease located in NWSW, Section 4, Township 60 North, Range 23 West (Unorganized Township) to William J. Schwartz & Son’s Excavating and authorize signatures.
19. Award Earthen Materials lease located in SESE, Section 2; NWSW, Section 4; S1/2SE1/4, Section 5; All in Township 60 North, Range 23 West (Unorganized Township) to Kern & Tabery, Inc. and authorize necessary signatures.
20. Set time and date for the Land Department to conduct an oral auction of earthen materials at the Itasca County Land Department, 1177 LaPrairie Avenue, Grand Rapids, MN and authorize publication: Thursday, April 22, 2021 at 8:30 AM, base royalty rate of $1.50/cubic yard loose volume, minimum 8,000 cubic yards, in S1/2SW1/4, Section 7, and NENW, Section 18, all in Township 59 North, Range 24 West (Unorganized Township), award earthen materials lease to high bidder and authorize necessary signatures.
21. Request authorization to hire one (1) vacant Survey Technician position in the Department of Surveying and Mapping.
22. Authorize signatures of Administrator Brett Skyles and Board Chair Burl Ives to execute the Amended Joint Powers Agreement between the State of MN and Itasca County Sheriff’s Office as it relates to the Minnesota Human Trafficking Investigators Task Force (MNHITF).
23. Authorize out-of-state travel for Correctional Deputy Nate O’Brien to attend MRT Training in Las Vegas, Nevada July 6-9, 2021
