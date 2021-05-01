The Itasca County Board met for a regular session at the Itasca County Courthouse on Tuesday.
During the meeting, commissioners approved an additional $15,000 in expected legal expenses for relocation efforts related to property acquisition for the construction of the new correctional facilities.
Attorneys with Rinke Noonan provided a letter why the budget had gone beyond its initial contract. The county board approved the original contract in August 2020. The board felt the issue was beyond the scope of the county attorney to handle the specialized service of relocating tenants.
County Administrator Brett Skyles recommended approving the additional $15,000.
“It’s not always easy to find relocation spots or relocate tenants in there,” Skyles said. “This group (Rinke Noonan) has been excellent to work with and answered all my questions. Very responsive when it comes to any kind of communication and very professional... I was really glad we had some specialized council on this one.”
Tenants who have been relocated will have up to 18 months to file a new claim if their new location does not work out, according to Skyles.
Itasca County Attorney Matti Adam said this process started without the involvement of the Itasca County Attorney’s Office. She said the Attorney’s Office is currently at capacity but could assist with the process of relocation if necessary.
“It’s evident from the scope of the project and the amount interactions they’ve had with all the tenants over there, the relocation work, that this was probably a necessary expense for the county in the jail project and I think you should continue with their services to see the relocation aspect through to completion,” Adam said.
Commissioners discussed the pros and cons of keeping Rinke Noonan to assist with legal help in the future.
“We all understand this can drag out for another year at least with expenses that could happen,” Commissioner Burl Ives said.
Commissioner Ben DeNucci said the attorneys have shown them the guidelines for what is eligible in the future and that Itasca County likely has staff in-house to handle relocation from this point onwards.
Skyles said that there is still a lot of legal determination to be made on what is an eligible expense.
DeNucci added that the work that still needs to be done does not require a lawyer and that the guidelines used are straightforward and can be completed by a member of Itasca County’s legal team.
Ives called for a vote to approve the additional $15,000 in legal expenses and it was approved by a 3-1 vote.
Also relating to the Itasca County Government Center/Correctional Facility project, the board adopted a resolution to approve a contamination grant application, committing local match and authorizing contract signatures.
Other business
Russell Habermann of the Arrowhead Regional Development Corporation (ARDC) and Bryan Anderson and Krysten Foster of the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) provided an annual update on the Federal Aid High Projects, including the Area Transportation Improvement Plan (ATIP), in Itasca County.
Commissioners listened to an update on the North Country National Scenic Trail. Land Commissioners Kory Cease and Matt Davis of the North Country Trail Association provided the update on development efforts in Itasca County. The North Country National Scenic Trail is one of 11 national scenic trails in the United States. It spans 4,700 miles from the Missouri River in North Dakota to the Appalachian Trail in Vermont.
The board motioned to authorize the Itasca County Board Chair and County Administrator to sign the 2020 Emergency Management Performance Grant (EMPG) in the amount of 29,227 dollars, which is an agreement between the Commission of Public Safety, Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (HSEM), and Itasca County.
The board motioned to approve commissioner warrants with a check date of April 30, 2021, in the amount of $1,260,160.27.
They also approved the Itasca County Health and Human Services Department Warrants for April 2021, in the amount of $1,162,123.72.
Recognition of county employees: Welcome new employee Casey Sharp, Public Health Nurse, Health & Human Services Department, effective April 19, 2021. Farewell to Dustin Nelson whose last day as an Assessor/Appraiser I, Assessor Department was April 23, 2021 after nearly 2 years of service. Farewell to Bryanna Blodgett whose last day as a Medical Support Specialist, IMCare Division, Health & Human Services Department will be May 4, 2021 after 1+ years of service.
Consent agenda
The board approved the following items on the consent agenda:
1. Approve the CARES Act Grant Agreement for airport operations and maintenance at the Grand Rapids/Itasca County Airport and authorize necessary signatures.
2. Authorize IMCare Director and County Board Chair to sign the contract between IMCare and The Woods Therapy and Counseling Services, PLLC.
3. Review and approval of the IMCare 2021 Quality Program Description, 2021 UM Program Description, 2021 QI UM Program Evaluation and the 2021 QI/UM Workplan.
4. Approve updated tobacco ordinance.
5. Authorize the IT Director to sign the 2021 Enterprise Agreement with ESRI to renew services for a further three years and authorize payment of the agreement from the Recorder’s Compliance Fund.
6. Award County Project 2021-10 for 2021 Calcium Chloride to the lowest responsible bidder, Knife River Corporation and Magnesium Chloride to the lowest responsible bidder, Trimark Industrial and authorize the necessary signatures to execute the contract documents.
7. Award bids for Propane, Diesel Fuel, and Gasoline for a one year period from May 1, 2021 through April 30, 2022 to the lowest responsible bidders.
8. Approve the 2021/2022 Annual Road Maintenance Agreements and authorize the County Board Chairperson and the Clerk to the County Board to sign Agreements and authorize the County Engineer to modify Attachment “A” to Agreements as needed and upon mutual agreement with the Township or City.
9. Approve the change in allocation of Sign Tech/Highway Maintenance Worker position to Highway Maintenance Worker position.
10. Authorize notice of intermediate and regular oral bid auction of timber be given by publication in the official newspaper of the County as provided by law and that Land Commissioner offers such tracts of timber associated with said notice of sale, and the auction shall commence at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at the Gunn Park Pavilion in Grand Rapids. Special COVID-19 public safety guidelines and precautious shall apply.
11. Adopt the resolution to repurchase of the South four hundred sixty-two feet (S. 462’) of the Northeast quarter of the Southeast quarter (NE1/4 SE1/4), section nine, Township fifty-seven (57), range twenty-four to Allen Wayne Chastan.
12. Adopt the resolution to repurchase of Lot Five, Block One, Third Addition to Marble to Steven Keske.
13. Adopt the resolution to authorizing and fixing the Notice and Terms of Tax-Forfeited Land Sale to Adjoining Landowners.
14. Adopt the Resolution Re: Sale of Tax-forfeited Land to the City of Keewatin, which approves sale of Lots 1 & 2, Block 4 SPINA ADDITION TO KEEWATIN for a price of $100 plus all associated costs.
15. Approve the 2021 Fairgrounds Race Track Agreement between Itasca County and Grand Rapids Speedway Inc. and authorize necessary signatures.
16. Adopt the Resolution Re: Approving State of Minnesota Joint Powers Agreements with the County of Itasca on Behalf of its Probation Department and authorize Itasca County Board Chair Burl Ives, Itasca County Administrator Brett Skyles, and Itasca County Probation Director Jason Anderson to sign the State of Minnesota Joint Powers Agreement and Court Data Services Subscriber Amendment to CJDN Subscriber Agreement between the Itasca County and the State of Minnesota.
