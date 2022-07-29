When government and business organizations first created information technology departments, or IT, with hired employees to staff those offices, the main intent was assistance in purchasing and installing, maintaining and updating their technology systems. Another big responsibility of IT is facilitating the flow of information for improved communication and efficiency. IT departments still operate with that mission but a new, important role has emerged for these employees - cyber protection.
As Erik Scott, Director of IT for the City of Grand Rapids, pointed out during a work session with the council July 25, his department keeps up-to-date on the potential threats to the city’s software and official files. This includes having knowledge of the geographic areas where cyber thieves have been known to do business. As part of his presentation on Monday, Scott showed a map of the world highlighting the areas identified as current threats for online correspondence.
The update on IT was the only item of business for the city’s work session. Scott gave a list of completed and upcoming projects for his department.
Last year, the IT staff replaced 12 police squad lap tops and 15 city computers as well installed 25 virtual desktops. They rolled out Endpoint Security antivirus software, did backup infrastructure replacement upgrades, developed a Laserfiche program to support rental inspections, refreshed the library’s public computer system and upgraded the GIS server system as well as the virtual server platform.
Upcoming and ongoing projects include the roll-out of Axon police squad are cameras, upgrades to the phone system, virtual desktops and Laserfiche server, updates to the city’s subscription suite of software and a replacement of the security camera system at the golf course. Scott said efforts will be made to use the Dias computers for the council’s paperless meetings for other groups and commissions.
Approximately 40 city employee cell phones will be replaced by AT&T who will pay the city $200 for each used phone and sell the city new ones for $.99 each. This will leave money for the city to purchase protective screens and cases for the phones.
In other business on July 25, the city council:
Approved the agenda for the regular meeting without changes.
Approved verified claims for July 6 to July 18, 2022 in the total amount of $1,377,133.29, of which $293,672.50 are debt service payments.
Authorized the mayor to sign a professional services agreement with Encompass, Inc., for an exterior facade evaluation at the library.
Vacated one seat on the Police Community Advisory Board and voiced support for efforts to fill the vacancy.
Signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Itasca County Toward Zero Deaths Coalition.
Approved the Human Resources Officer job description and authorized the posting for the position.
Approved a temporary liquor license for IEDC for an event on Sept. 2, 2022.
Hired golf course employees.
Adopted a resolution to authorize closing the Debt Service Fund - General Obligation State-Aid Street Bond 2007B Fund.
Appointed Jeremy Gambill to the position of Haz-Mat Equipment and Training Assistant with the Grand Rapids Fire Department.
Approved payment to Adessa & the Beat for Tall Timber Days.
Entered into an agreement with Zix Corporation.
Authorized the police department to apply for a 2022-23 Toward Zero Deaths grant from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety - Office of Traffic Safety.
Authorized quotes and the purchase of a compact truck loader for the Public Works Department.
Approved a temporary liquor license for St. Joseph’s Church for an event Sept. 10, 2022.
Appointed Dana Butler and Richard Peterson to the Police Community Advisory Board and accepted the resignation of Anne-Marie Erickson from the Arts & Culture Commission.
Councilor Tasha Connelly was absent with notice. The next regular meeting of the Grand Rapids City Council is Monday, Aug. 8, 2022 at 5 p.m. at City Hall.
