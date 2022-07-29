When government and business organizations first created information technology departments, or IT,  with hired employees to staff those offices, the main intent was assistance in purchasing and installing, maintaining and updating their technology systems. Another big responsibility of IT is facilitating the flow of information for improved communication and efficiency. IT departments still operate with that mission but a new, important role has emerged for these employees - cyber protection. 

As Erik Scott, Director of IT for the City of Grand Rapids, pointed out during a work session with the council July 25, his department keeps up-to-date on the potential threats to the city’s software and official files. This includes having knowledge of the geographic areas where cyber thieves have been known to do business. As part of his presentation on Monday, Scott showed a map of the world highlighting the areas identified as current threats for online correspondence. 

