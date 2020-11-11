The Grand Rapids Area Library (GRAL) may have been closed for nearly eight months but patrons can still enjoy library services thanks to a dedicated and creative library staff, says GRAL Director Will Richter.
During the Nov. 9 regular meeting of the Grand Rapids City Council, Richter gave an update of the library’s services during his department head report. Although the library has been operating as the busiest library in northeast Minnesota, outside of Duluth.
Last year, the facility saw an average of 50 people an hour. The reasoning behind the usage, according to Richter, is the library’s unique programming for both adults and children as well as its use as a technology hub.
In 2019, 70,000 children’s books were checked out. In fact, the GRAL boasts the largest Summer Reading program in outstate Minnesota with more than 1,100 participants. And more than 9,900 people attending children’s programming last year.
Richter pointed out that the library provides up-to-date technology and expert assistance 52 hours a week. More than 130 college and professional exams were proctored free of charge at GRAL last year.
During a typical year, like 2019, more than 70 volunteers contribute thousands of hours of work. This includes the award-winning Friends of the Library group and program enhancements courtesy of the Grand Rapids Area Library Foundation such as Story Time, Rapids Reads, and Summer Reading.
Richter reported that return on investment for the library is more than $4 for every $1 spent. This is calculated comparing services provided such as circulation and downloads, computer use and program attendance, with realized value such as book and download purchases as well as entertainment admission fees.
When the health pandemic hit, library staff were tasked with finding creative ways to provide services to patrons without in-person contact. As a result, this programming has included:
Grab and go - Construction of a drive-thru window for patrons to pick up items they have placed on hold online or by phone. This can also include print outs, copies and faxes.
Increased social media presence - Library staff have increased online presence to maintain connections with patrons through Facebook and Instagram. These announcements promote local, regional and statewide library programs and services.
Community partnership - The library works to promote information from other community organizations whose work may be of importance to patrons. This may include community news, events and general public service announcements.
Community art - The library unveiled a new mural, in collaboration with Minnesota’s ARts and Cultural Heritage Fund, the Arrowhead Library System and the Grand Rapids Arts and Culture Commission with artist Adam Swanson for the entire community’s enjoyment.
Stayhome Super Hero - A number of unique challenges, designed to get kids moving and using their imaginations while at home from school were issued on Facebook and Instagram three times a week and via posters hung on the Children’s Library windows as well as through a take-home checklist at the drive-thru.
Summer Reado - A BINGO-like card was distributed to readers of all ages. Patrons picked it up at the drive-thru window and received a free book at the end of summer.
Custom book-finding service - Patrons are invited to call the Children’s Library and answer a few questions for librarians who will put together a stack of up to 10 books for young readers typically within one hour.
I Spy - A window in the Children’s Library has been decorated with a variety of fun items with questions that inspire kids to hunt for the objects.
Check It Out newsletter - A newsletter for the library’s youngest patrons includes news, an update on virtual programs and activities, book recommendations, a joke and a fun fact. These newsletters are available for pickup at the drive-thru window.
Story Walk® - An interactive outdoor storybook was created along the Mississippi River. There are 18 panels that showcase a picture book from start to finish. Books change out every six weeks.
Online Storytime! - In partnership with Invest Early, Children’s Librarian Tracy Kampa records a weekly virtual storytime for kids and families that is presented on the Grand Rapids Area Library Facebook page.
Tuesday Teen Trivia - Four weeks of trivia during which teens answered questions about books, authors, Manga and more. Winners received a prize donated by the Friends of the Grand Rapids Area Library.
YA on Display - A weekly feature for young adults highlights a group of books connected by a theme.
Fiction Pick of the Week - A featured novel is selected by a staff member each week
Nonfiction of the Day - For seven weeks, a staff member selected a book for the day from the nonfiction selection which highlighted a relevant or popular theme.
New Nonfiction on Order - The library established a weekly list of upcoming nonfiction titles released in June and July for patrons to be the first to add the items to their holds lists.
Barry the Bookasaurus - This is a special feature for Instagram with a library mascot who goes on adventures and does different things around the building. The concept creates a virtual engagement opportunity for patrons and lets them see behind-the-scenes at the library while the doors are closed to the public.
During Monday’s meeting, Richter gave special thanks to the library staff for adapting to these special circumstances with creative new programming and services. He said the public has been making use of these new services as evidenced by the more than 1,300 cars that used the drive-thru window during the month of October alone. Also, the online storytime has seen hundreds of unique views every day.
We’re “adapting, engaging and collaborating,” reported Richter. “I’m proud of the library staff for their creativity based on limitations. The library staff continue to make big contributions to the city.”
In other business Monday, the council:
Proclaimed Nov. 15-22 as National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week with the purpose to educate the public about the many reasons people are hungry and homeless including the shortage of affordable housing in Itasca County for very low income residents and to encourage support for homeless assistance service providers as well as community service opportunities for students and school service organizations; and to recognize local organizations committed to sheltering and supportive services including KOOTASCA Community Action, AEOA, Grace House, Northland Counseling Center, Salvation Army, Itasca County Veterans Services, Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe and others; and to acknowledge that hunger and homelessness continues to be a serious problem for many individuals and families in Grand Rapids and people experiencing unsheltered homelessness (those sleeping outside or in places not meant for human habitation) may be at risk for infection when there is a community spread of COVID-19.
Approved verified claims of $1,071,965.83 for Oct. 20 - Nov. 2, 2020.
Approved a lease agreement and maintenance agreement with Marco Technologies LLC for a HP DesignJet T-1600 large format plotter.
Approved the continuation of general liability insurance through the League of Minnesota Cities Insurance Trust for the year 2021 and approved waiving the statutory liability to the extent of the coverage purchased.
Approved a letter of support against the release of Audie Fox, prison inmate sentenced for the murder of an Itasca County Sheriff’s Deputy.
Authorized city staff to hire police reserves to staff the IRA Civic Center for COVID-19 compliance.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.