A lot directly north of the IRC Building in Grand Rapids and south of SE 11th Street between Pokegama Avenue and SE Second Avenue will be the location of the new Grand Rapids Fire Hall. The current fire hall, located east of City Hall on NE Fifth Street will be sold to Itasca County for the purpose of expanding county jail facilities onto the existing courthouse building.
During a work session of the Grand Rapids City Council on Monday, Aug. 10, Grand Rapids Fire Chief Travis Cole presented preliminary plans for the new facility.
Cole described the two-acre lot as a “very good location,” and “centrally-located.”
The initial plans call for 10,000 square-feet garage for storing the department’s vehicles and other equipment. There would also be an area of about 5,000 square feet for offices, training room and kitchen. The two areas would be attached but separate to keep the office area clean.
Unlike the current hall downtown, the new location would allow vehicles to pull into a parking lot before they are parked inside and then drive through when needed.
“This would be safer for us,” commented Cole who explained the location of the current hall often requires them to park on the city street.
The central location and larger garage will also free up other city buildings throughout town where some of the department’s equipment has been stored for lack of room at the fire hall.
Grand Rapids City Administrator Tom Pagel pointed out that they will be reusing new doors purchased last year at the new location. The office furniture will also be moved.
Pagel also said one of the indirect benefits he likes is that the facility will be able to be used as a polling place for the south side of the city. The training room will also be available to be used by other organizations and city departments.
“We’re working diligently to stay within budget,” explained Cole who said the new facility “will give us a lot of use for many, many years.”
Part of the project would also involve the expansion of the existing animal control facility located on Fourth Street SE to accommodate the police investigation garage which is currently housed in the fire hall.
Later, as part of the council’s regular meeting, resolutions were approved to order plans and specifications for the new hall and advertise for bids.
In other business, during the council’s work session Monday, Pagel led discussion on federal CARES funding received by the city. Last month, the City of Grand Rapids received $858,276 in CARES funding to be used to offset hardships caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Other jurisdictions, as well as the county, also received funding.
As Pagel explained, city staff realize that the changes caused by COVID-19 will not be “going away in the near future,” and the city’s IT capabilities will need to be increased. Pagel reported that $252,000 was needed to upgrade servers. Other expenditures related to COVID-19 included relocating employees from the Civic Center which was closed, the purchase of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), public utilities upgrades and more.
The CARES funding must be spent by Nov. 15, 2020 with any remaining to be returned to the state after the deadline.
“Our hope is there will be another round of CARES funding,” said Pagel who plans to move any remaining funds to the Grand Rapids Economic Development Authority’s small business grant program for emergency working capital assistance.
Grand Rapids Director of Community Development Rob Mattei said 36 loans, totaling $489,000, were provided to small businesses that suffered loss of income during the past several months. He said those 36 businesses can request grants and additional loans if they show they are still in need. Mattei reported the city has secured funds from the Minnesota Department of Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation (IRRR) and the Blandin Foundation to provide business grants.
During the council’s regular meeting following the work session, councilors:
• Approved a 10:30p.m. curfew for the Grand Rapids Speedway for an event held Friday, Sept. 4.
• Approved minutes from the July 27 work session and regular meeting and the June 8 work session and regular meeting.
• Approved verified claims for July 21 - Aug. 3, 2020 in the total amount of $957,722.63.
• Adopted job descriptions for IRA Civic Center Shift Lead and IRA Civic Center Maintenance I.
• Renewed a three-year software lease agreement with Schedule Anywhere Atlas Business Solutions, Inc., for the police department.
• Entered into an amended contract for auditing services with Redpath and Co., Ltd., for fiscal years 2020-2022.
• Approved a resolution authorizing the 2020 budgeted operating transfers.
• Accepted the Fire Relief Association Schedule Form for lump-sum pension reporting year 2020, 2019 financial statements and authorized budgeted $5,000 contribution to the Fire Relief Association.
• Approved an addendum to the lease agreement with ISD 318 for use of the IRA Civic Center.
• Approved the final payment for CP 2019-2, Grand Rapids/Cohasset Connection Trail and balancing change order No. 2.
• Awarded a contract for CP 2020-5, the Riverside Park Lighting Project to Lanyk.
• Approved seasonal golf employees.
• Authorized the library to purchase seven book carts through DEMCO, Inc.
• Authorized facilities staff to request and accept low quotes for the library construction project.
• Entered into an ice rental agreement with Grand Rapids Amateur Hockey Association.
• Entered into a venue agreement with LiveBarn, Inc., to provide live streaming of hockey games at the IRA Civic Center.
• Adopted a resolution authorizing the city to make application to and accept funds from IRRR Community Infrastructure Grant Program.
• Approved 2020 CARES Act Grant County-Municipality Agreement and accepted grant funds.
• Authorized the purchase of a new scoreboard to be placed at Streetar Field.
• Appointed additional election judges for the Aug. 11 2020 Primary Election and Nov. 3, 2020 General Election.
• Adopted a resolution approving collateral assignment and subordination agreement between the city, Pillars of Grand Rapids LLC, and Grand Rapids State Bank.
• Approved a resolution ordering the improvement of and plans and specifications for the new fire hall CP 2020/FD-1.
• Approved plans and specifications and ordering advertisement for bids on Phase 1 of New Fire Hall.
• Adopted a revised resolution authorizing a grant application to the United States Economic Development Administration, under the CARES Act, of up to $3,041,568 for the Grand Rapids/Cohasset Industrial Park Infrastructure Project and to provide matching funds of up to $760,240.
• Adopted a resolution providing for the sale of $2,375,000 in general obligation street reconstruction bonds.
• Approved a request to transfer HUD Program from the Housing and Redevelopment Authority of Grand Rapids to Housing and Redevelopment Authority of Itasca County.
