The Grand Rapids Police force has a new Captain. During Monday’s meeting of the Grand Rapids City Council, Sergeant Jeremy Nelson was promoted to the captain position vacated when Andy Morgan was chosen for chief.

Nelson began his career with the GRPD in 2011 and has served in various positions such as Patrol Officer, Investigator and his most recent role as Sergeant since 2021. According to the request for council action, the city described Nelson as “a leader” who is trusted throughout the community for the connections he’s built over the years. Nelson also previously served with the Hill City Police Department and Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office. He currently serves as a member of the Hill City School Board and has been the Hill City Fire Chief for the last 14 years. For five of six years with the Aitkin Sheriff’s Office, Nelson was a narcotic detection K9 handler.


