The Grand Rapids Police force has a new Captain. During Monday’s meeting of the Grand Rapids City Council, Sergeant Jeremy Nelson was promoted to the captain position vacated when Andy Morgan was chosen for chief.
Nelson began his career with the GRPD in 2011 and has served in various positions such as Patrol Officer, Investigator and his most recent role as Sergeant since 2021. According to the request for council action, the city described Nelson as “a leader” who is trusted throughout the community for the connections he’s built over the years. Nelson also previously served with the Hill City Police Department and Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office. He currently serves as a member of the Hill City School Board and has been the Hill City Fire Chief for the last 14 years. For five of six years with the Aitkin Sheriff’s Office, Nelson was a narcotic detection K9 handler.
“I feel that community involvement and increasing the relationship between the public and law enforcement is one of the most important aspects in law enforcement currently,” wrote Nelson in his letter to the city’s hiring committee.
Some of the events Nelson has helped organize include National Night Out, Shop with a Hero, Polar Plunge, and DARE.
“What amazed me most,” commented Grand Rapids City Administrator Tom Pagel of Nelson’s interview, “was on top of everything else he does, he has four kids, four cows, chickens, and turkeys. And somehow he manages to do it all.”
“Jeremy is very devoted to his community,” said Councilor Tom Sutherland, who has known Nelson for many years and made a motion to appoint Nelson as Captain.
“This speaks highly of our department,” added Councilor Dale Adams who supported Sutherland’s motion. “We’re privileged to have such a well-trained and involved department with officers who volunteer their time in their off-hours.”
Also during the April 24 meeting, the council held public hearings regarding the Forest Lake Addition to consider the rezoning of 5.1 acres of land from Public Use to R2 (one and two family residential) as well as the vacation of a platted alley right of way and public utility easement.
The rezone came before the council as a recommendation for approval from the Grand Rapids Planning Commission. As Grand Rapids Community Development Director Rob Mattei explained, the city’s comprehensive use plan identified the 5.1 acre parcel (formerly the site of Forest Lake Elementary School) as a key development site with the desired use multi-family or single-family residential.
As Mattei pointed out, “The Future Land Use map contained within the 2020 Comprehensive Plan shows the subject properties located within an area indicated as future ‘Multi-Family Residential,’ which was a ‘future land use.’ This designation was intended to provide the full array of opportunity for housing types as Multi-Family zoning permits both multi-family and single-family development. The primary land uses would be apartments, condos and townhouses, with secondary uses listed as parks, recreational or community amenities, assisted living, and manufactured home communities.”
A sampling of other uses permitted in R2 with additional restrictions include bed and breakfast accommodations, emergency housing facilities, group and foster homes for six or fewer residents, senior housing with services, churches, daycare/nurseries for 15 or more persons and elementary or secondary schools.
The council received one correspondence from a resident of Grand Rapids with concerns regarding the rezone and the loss of public property for recreational use. No one spoke during the public hearings on either the rezone or vacation proposals. Both were approved by council vote.
In other business, April 24, the council:
• Approved verified claims for the period April 4, 2023 to April 17, 2023 in the total amount of $1,325,193.49.
• Allowed the Police Department to sell a Glock 42 and Glock 17 to a licensed dealer.
• Approved a grant agreement with the Minnesota Department of Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation for CP 2022-5, Forest Lake Redevelopment Project.
• Approved reimbursement of expenditures for CP 2023-05, Library Façade Repair Project.
• Accepted the low base and alternate bid in the amount of $367,974.00 from Building Restoration Corporation for CP 2023-05, Library Façade Repair Project.
• Awarded a contract at the Grand Rapids / Itasca County airport for the Hangar Utilities Project to TNT Construction Group, LLC, in the amount of $263,800.
• Revised/updated Assistant Community Development Director job description and authorization to post the position.
• Hired Public Works Summer Maintenance I employees, Kodi Miller and Jack Hoover.
• Approved Seasonal Golf Employees.
• Approved the golf course purchase of a CIP Z-Turn Rough Mower, for a quoted price of $17,783.59 delivered.
• Approved the purchase and payment of the R & R verticut reel set for $6,472.98 inclusive of tax and delivery. And include in the motion the purchase of the lift arm assembly kit for the price of $1,500 plus tax and shipping.
• Awarded a contract at the Grand Rapids / Itasca County airport for the North Taxilane Reconstruction Project to TNT Construction Group, LLC in the amount of $496,216.55.
• Awarded a contract and authorized a downpayment to Miller’s Roofing at the Grand Rapids / Itasca County airport for the reroof of the terminal building in the amount of $79,920.
• Re-hired staff for Public Works for the 2023 Spring/Summer Maintenance Season.
•Renewed the Memorandum of Understanding between Minnesota North College, Itasca and the Grand Rapids Police Department regarding sexual violence response and reporting.
•Authorized Mayor Christy to sign a Professional Services Proposal with Encompass Inc. to perform construction phase administration and observation services for the repairs to the exterior façade at the Grand Rapids Area Library.
• Approved an agreement with Tall Timber Days for city responsibilities during the event.
• Approved change orders related to the IRA Civic Center project.
• Unappointed Emily Naparalla from the Grand Rapids Economic Development Authority.
