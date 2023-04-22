The Itasca County Board sat for a regularly scheduled work session on Apr. 18 that began with a legislative call with State Senator Justin Eichorn (06, R) for an update on what he has been working on in St. Paul.
Eichorn, who is seated on several senate committees, including the Environment, Climate and Legacy, Judiciary and Public Safety, Finance, and Rules Committees, says the senate recently wrapped up an Environment and Legacy bill that the senator described as perhaps “the most partisan legacy bill that’s ever happened.”
Eichorn explained the bill will require boat and water safety classes and recertifications for anyone born 1988 or later, prior to operation, and will require resorts to provide boating and water safety classes as well.
Eichorn said he is hopeful for $150 million for the Cross-Range Expressway, which would improve the safety conditions of US Highway 169 between Bovey and Nashwauk, and he is also confident that Itasca County will soon see increases in PILT (Payment in lieu of tax) and County Program Aid (CPA), that will increase tax revenues and fund important programs throughout Itasca County.
Eichorn says he authored a bill that would allow Cohasset to operate a casino within city limits as an opportunity to lower tax rates and offset the loss of the Huber project. Chairman of the Board Burl Ives (D4) had concerns about how e-pull tabs would be affected at local businesses with the casino bill. Eichorn explained concerns with Tribal communities pushing to eliminate e-pull tabs altogether so the gambling industry in Minnesota would center around casinos operated in Tribal jurisdictions and to minimize competition.
During the legislative call, Commissioner John Johnson (D3) requested that Eichorn push for the Itasca County Probation Department to receive reimbursements for money owed by the state which agreed to fund part of the department.
Kelly Chandler and Katherine Crowe with Public Health and the local Recovery Support Team provided updates on a Department of Justice grant. They applied for the grant in 2019 to be used to provide a diversion toward treatment and recovery for individuals facing incarceration for substance issues rather than criminal behavior.
Public Health contracts with First Call for Help to provide those services which allow for faster entry into treatment, mental health related services, addresses homelessness and connects clients to local resources. The Recovery Support Team, which is part of First Call for Help, also includes law enforcement around the county who collaborate with each other to set goals and achieve hopeful outcomes for their clients.
Crowe is with the Recovery Support Team program which started in December 2019. She explained that they receive referrals for people who are struggling, and often who have exhausted other resources or “burned all of their bridges.” Crowe says that the program has helped save some of her clients’ lives.
Currently, the Recovery Support Team consists of 67 individuals who participate in a completely voluntary program. The team contacts their clients on a daily or weekly basis to “get them the resources that help them overcome the barriers that are holding them back.
“We are trying to give them hope,” added Crowe.
Crowe explained that one of their approaches has been to work with individuals who are already incarcerated and expecting release, so that they know they have resources readily available when they get out.
Other components of the Recovery Support Program are to connect clients with therapists and medication management assistance, assign them case managers, work with them on homelessness issues, and aid in CHIPS cases.
More clients are willing to work with the team and are successful because the program is voluntary, explained Crowe and Chandler. “They can receive support from someone without that person having authority over them.”
Several of the program participants shared their personal stories of recovery and how the RST helped them turn their lives around.
Other orders of business during the work session included Itasca County Sheriff Joe Dasovich requesting board action to move forward with applying for the COPS grant, which was approved. Dasovich also requested board approval for out-of-state travel to escort fallen Itasca County Sheriff’s Deputy Jayme Williams’ family to Washington D.C.
In other business during the worksession, the board of commissioners:
• Reviewed a resolution to adopt and implement the Itasca County Comprehensive Local Water Management Plan through Mar. 2027.
• Heard from John Linder, the Emergency Management Coordinator for the county who explained how above average temps this spring will cause rapid snowmelt, leading to flooding. Following spring thaw events earlier this month, Linder requested the board adopt a resolution declaring a State of Emergency in regard to current and prospective flood damage throughout the county.
•During Committee Reports, Commissioner Johnson said he had seven meetings with state legislators on issues that impact Itasca County and that he testified to the state legislature on behalf of Itasca County regarding the Cross-Range Expressway project, mentioned previously.
The next Itasca County Board Meeting will take place on Apr. 25 and be attended in-person at the county board meeting room or live-streamed on ICTV.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.