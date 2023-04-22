The Itasca County Board sat for a regularly scheduled work session on Apr. 18 that began with a legislative call with State Senator Justin Eichorn (06, R) for an update on what he has been working on in St. Paul.

Eichorn, who is seated on several senate committees, including the Environment, Climate and Legacy, Judiciary and Public Safety, Finance, and Rules Committees, says the senate recently wrapped up an Environment and Legacy bill that the senator described as perhaps “the most partisan legacy bill that’s ever happened.”


