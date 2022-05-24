The following names were omitted from the 2022 GRHS list of graduates:

Emma L Adams

Mila N Adams

Adeline L Albrecht

Lakoda L Albrecht

Emily R Alleman

Brooke A Almquist

Brett C Anderson

Jacob A Anderson

Dana L Anderson

Christian L Andrews

Clarice E Arlt

Cassandra L Ashton

Spencer L Ashton

Riley C Baker

Cody R Balen

Jada R Barsness

Kylee E Barsness

Lauren E Barsness

Jace T Bartell

Madeline J Begin

Nichole M Belanger

Dane T Berard

Maxwell F Bergman

Olivia J Bignall

Andrew D Bishop

Ryleigh M Bleth-Cowan

August D Block

Derek D Bolin

Risto M Borgman

Spencer J Borjas

Wyatt W Botsford

Domanic M Boucher

Connor P Brainard

Courtney C Brandt

Aiva K Brenna

Hannah L Butterfield

*The Herald-Review regrets the error. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments