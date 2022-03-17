It’s been said that in nearly every Irish establishment in the United States, especially on St. Patrick’s Day, corned beef and cabbage will make its way onto the menu. Even some without Irish roots make this meal a tradition.
The Grand Rapids Eagle’s Club will be Irish for a day, serving up corned beef and cabbage, with baby red potatoes and carrots, cheddar garlic biscuit along with Irish beef stew. Live music will be provided by Mike Miller, from 6-9 p.m.
The meal will be served from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 17. Call 218-326-4845 for more information. The Eagle’s Club is located at 1776 South Pokegama Avenue in Grand Rapids.
Now for a wee bit of history on the traditional St. Patrick’s Day repast.
It is said, according to Wikipedia, “Beef was not readily available in Ireland and was considered a luxury and that’s why the traditional Irish meal centered around ham and bacon.
Ireland was a major producer of salted meat, going back all the way to the Middle Ages and lasting through the 19th century. Corned beef is made from brisket, a relatively inexpensive cut of beef. The meat goes through a long curing process using large grains of rock salt, or ‘corns’ of salt, and a brine. It’s then slowly cooked, turning a tough cut of beef into one that’s super tender and flavorful.”
While in Ireland beef wasn’t in plentiful supply, “when these Irish got off the boats in America it was quite the opposite. Corned beef was the meat that they could easily and more cheaply get their hands on and, so, this became the meal of choice for generations of Irish Americans to come.”
During the time of the Irish immigration to the United States the first generation of Irish-Americans were in search of the comforting tastes of their homeland.
“On St. Paddy’s Day that meant boiled bacon. But the immigrants were too poor to afford the high price of pork and bacon products. Instead, they turned to the cheapest cut of meat available: beef brisket. Given that New York City was a melting pot for immigrants from around the world, rather than boil the beef, the Irish adopted cooking methods from other cultures. Brining was a technique of the Eastern Europeans, which is a way of salt-curing meat. And the corn? Well, ‘corned’ has nothing to do with corn but instead refers to the corn-sized salt crystals used during the brining process (In fact, corned beef is sometimes referred to as ‘pickled beef,’ as you are quite literally pickling brisket with this particular brining process.). The corned beef was paired with cabbage, as it was one of the cheapest vegetables available to the Irish immigrants. It’s then slowly cooked, turning a tough cut of beef into one that’s super tender and flavorful.”
As for the boiled potatoes and cabbage, called “colcannon,” the traditional Irish recipe first appeared in print in 1775. And a pint of Guinness is a fitting accompaniment, a “traditional Irish stout beer made from barley, hops, water, and a specific strain of ale yeast.”
