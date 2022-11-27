Cops & the community

Jillian Buck, 21, Fergus Falls native and community college student, was encouraged by her instructor to participate in a police ride-along. Buck, a student at the Itasca Campus of Minnesota North College (formerly ICC), was working on a criminal justice paper and was interested in earning extra credit. She made arrangements with the Grand Rapids Police Department for a ride-along with Officer Ashley Moran.
There are more than 900,000 law enforcement officers in the United States – only 12 percent of those officers are female. Officer Moran is one of two female patrol officers in a city department with 19 patrol officers. The GRPD recently lost a third female officer to an out-of-area relocation. Buck was pleased to be assigned with Moran. Upon graduation from Minnesota North, Buck will be attending the University of North Dakota and looking at a major in psychology. Her primary interest is in understanding criminal psychology with a desire to do therapy work in the future.
Ashley Moran, 39, started her career in law enforcement by way of nursing – having both career histories in her family. A Cloverdale, Minn., native, Moran, using PSEO (Post-Secondary Educational Option) graduated high school and college in unison. The college she attended, like Buck, was ICC. Moran then earned her LPN degree in 2004 and went to work in geriatric nursing in an area facility.
She and her sister both entered the Registered Nursing program offered at Bemidji State University through Northland Technical College. Shortly after securing her RN degree, Moran gave birth to her daughter and took a time out. During this time, she learned that with her degrees and earned credits she could complete a law enforcement (LE) degree within ten months in Hibbing. She entered the LE program and immediately felt the police profession was going to be her “fit.” After graduating with a 4.0 GPA, in 2011, Moran joined the Coleraine Police Department and became a firefighter with the [then] Bovey Fire Department.
Moran started with the Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) in 2012 building a well-rounded resume working as a school resource officer, investigator, patrol, and part of the county emergency response team. Moran is also a GRFD firefighter. This area is her home, and community safety is of utmost importance to her. Buck said she had half-heartedly expected to be bored on her ride-along and was blown away by the experience, both in the police call and in witnessing the powerful and patient skills of Officer Moran for the duration of the incident. Officer Moran described Buck as enthusiastic, bright, and inquiring with a willingness to truly understand the procedures of policing and the seriousness that is part of every arrest.
The call: A motorist slumped at the wheel in a parking lot of an area gas convenience store. Buck arrived at the station while Moran was already at the call investigating what turned out to be a person suspected to be under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol. Another officer brought Buck to the scene where she was able to see the full process of an arrest, which included verbal consent to search the suspect vehicle (consent was denied), the use of a K9 officer for a narcotic sniff to the exterior of the vehicle, the arrest process to jail, and the search warrant application and processing. Jillian said she was surprised at the amount of action that was involved from the beginning investigation to the completion of the arrest. She said the suspect appeared to be familiar with arrest actions, even offering to work as an informant, thinking they would have been released from arrest in exchange for providing drug information.
Moran explained that while there are concerned citizens who aid law enforcement to stop problematic crime issues – “informants” most often come by way of criminality – individuals looking to reduce their charges and/or sentencing. Moran said that this particular suspect wrongly assumed they would be let go immediately if willing to provide other information deemed helpful to law enforcement. She articulated that the informant process involves multiple decision-makers with a solid vetting process that includes the governing prosecutors. She continued, the goal of added arrests and broader investigations is always centered on principles of enhanced public safety.
Officer Moran said an average ride-along lasts around two-hours but that Buck asked to continue for the full duration of the arrest to jail. Jillian said she thought she was experiencing a trifecta of sorts in that the one arrest provided her with a greater understanding of the importance of keeping people under the influence from behind the wheel. She said the encounter of being alongside Moran was amazing because she saw multiple strengths of a woman police officer, noting Moran’s history as a nurse, firefighter, and police officer while emphasizing her ability to provide a calm, almost “nurturing” reassurance to quell an agitated suspect. Moran and her fiancé are parents to three children.
There is a national movement called the 30x30 Initiative (see https://30x30initiative.org/ ) that seeks to advance the under-representation of women in policing with the advancement of 30% of women recruits by the year 2030. Multiple research studies have shown gender diversity benefits law enforcement organizations - diversity in law enforcement lays the foundation for more resilient police departments today and in the future. Officer Moran encourages anyone thinking of law enforcement as a career, female, male, people of color, diverse, under-represented – anyone to take the leap of faith to join what she calls “an amazing profession.”
“Moving toward parity must be part of an industry shift, which includes the representation and
experience of women in law enforcement, and also making a larger shift in culture and mindset across the field.” – National Institute of Justice Special Report, July 2019
GRPD Captain Andy Morgan said, “The City of Grand Rapids is fortunate to have two licensed female police officers making up 11% of our patrol staff. Each officer brings a different set of traits and qualities that enhance the department’s ability to provide a respected police service that this community deserves.”
Moran is using the City of Grand Rapids tuition reimbursement program working to complete her
Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice (Law Enforcement emphasis) with Bemidji State University. She enjoys being a part of the Grand Rapids Police Department and said the City is encouraging employee educational growth, added training, and potential advancement. Moran believes she is a life learner and her continuing education supports individual personal growth.
Buck, who also works at Deerwood Bank, was so inspired by her ride-along, she is now serving on the Grand Rapids Police Community Advisory Board with a hope to learn from other board members while offering input from her generational and college student perspective. She hopes more women will pursue law enforcement. From her ride-along, she came away feeling the community is better served with a woman like Officer Ashley Moran in policing.
