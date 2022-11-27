Cops & the community

Pictured, is GRPD officer Ashley Moran with Jillian Buck, law enforcement student, during a recent ride-along.

Jillian Buck, 21, Fergus Falls native and community college student, was encouraged by her instructor to participate in a police ride-along. Buck, a student at the Itasca Campus of Minnesota North College (formerly ICC), was working on a criminal justice paper and was interested in earning extra credit. She made arrangements with the Grand Rapids Police Department for a ride-along with Officer Ashley Moran.

There are more than 900,000 law enforcement officers in the United States – only 12 percent of those officers are female. Officer Moran is one of two female patrol officers in a city department with 19 patrol officers. The GRPD recently lost a third female officer to an out-of-area relocation. Buck was pleased to be assigned with Moran. Upon graduation from Minnesota North, Buck will be attending the University of North Dakota and looking at a major in psychology. Her primary interest is in understanding criminal psychology with a desire to do therapy work in the future.


0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments