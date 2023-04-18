Negotiations between Independent School District 318 and the local teacher’s union got off to a productive start Monday during the regular meeting of the ISD 318 School Board when union members packed the district boardroom in solidarity.
Contract negotiations are for all 318 staff districtwide and take place every two years according to ISD 318 Superintendent Matt Grose. This year’s negotiations “began well” and all are hoping to have the negotiations completed prior to the beginning of next school year.
The initial meeting was primarily for laying the ground-rules of the negotiations going forward. Each side has an opportunity to present proposals to the other side for negotiation. Nine items were proposed from each side during this initial discussion and will be addressed at the next meeting.
Carol Copp, president of the local teacher’s union, Education Minnesota Local 1314 Grand Rapids, Bigfork, represented her side for negotiations. Following the meeting, Copp explained that much of what her side is focused on is teacher burnout. She explained that $7 million has been cut from the budget in the last four years and district staff are feeling the effects.
“They are doing more with less – we want to make sure they are paid equitably.”
Copp did leave the meeting feeling it was productive.
“It was a really good session. I’m optimistic and I appreciate the support from the board.”
Counterproposals and continued negotiations will be April 25 in the district board room from 4-6 p.m. and open to the public.
Other orders of business at the board meeting included:
- The fiscal year 2023 revised budget was approved.
- Blandin donated $150,000 to help build a cultural learning center for the district Ojibwe Education Program.
- Lake Country Power purchased a digital star lab dome for the district.
- Seven policies were changed because of statutory changes.
- The board is looking to sell lots from the vacant Murphy Elementary School building, as well as selling the ISD 318 Administrative building, in an effort to “reduce the ISD 318 footprint and reduce operating costs.
- $6,278,788.55 in claims were approved by the board.
- The Boys and Girls Club plans to program out of Robert J. Elkington Middle School this summer.
