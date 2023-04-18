Negotiations between Independent School District 318 and the local teacher’s union got off to a productive start Monday during the regular meeting of the ISD 318 School Board when union members packed the district boardroom in solidarity.

Contract negotiations are for all 318 staff districtwide and take place every two years according to ISD 318 Superintendent Matt Grose. This year’s negotiations “began well” and all are hoping to have the negotiations completed prior to the beginning of next school year.


