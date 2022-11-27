Consider the Grand Rapids Area Community Foundation on Giving Tuesday

Giving Tuesday is a global day of generosity that will take place on Nov. 29, 2022. Giving Tuesday is described as a generosity movement with the power to unleash generosity and transform communities and the world. Giving Tuesday was created in 2012 as a simple idea: a day that encourages people to do good.

You can show your generosity in a variety of ways during Giving Tuesday⁠ by giving some of your time, a donation, or the power of your voice in your local community.


