Consider the Grand Rapids Area Community Foundation on Giving Tuesday

Giving Tuesday is a global day of generosity that will take place on Nov. 29, 2022. Giving Tuesday is described as a generosity movement with the power to unleash generosity and transform communities and the world. Giving Tuesday was created in 2012 as a simple idea: a day that encourages people to do good.
You can show your generosity in a variety of ways during Giving Tuesday by giving some of your time, a donation, or the power of your voice in your local community.
In 2021, the Grand Rapids Area Community Foundation awarded $1.95 million in 713 grants and $221,000 in 145 scholarships. There were 748 donors (thank you donors!) in 2021 that awarded donations to area nonprofits, organizations and scholarships to area students. The Foundation is here to help donors connect with community needs to improve the quality of life in this area.
On Giving Tuesday, Nov. 29, please consider supporting the Grand Rapids Area Community Foundation Fund, which serves as a resource for future operating costs of the Foundation to ensure the continued success and uninterrupted service of the organization. You can drop off or send a check to 350 NW 1 st Avenue, Suite E, Grand Rapids, MN 55744, or donate online at www.gracf.org, click on Donate and search for Foundation Fund.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.