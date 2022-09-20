District 7 - Grand Rapids area
Last updated: 2022-09-19
CO Vinny Brown (Northome) worked the small-game opener and saw a decent number of grouse hunters in the woods. Most hunters reported seeing birds but say hunting is difficult with the ground foliage and leaves still on trees. Brown also spent time enforcing bear-hunting, ATV, fishing, and AIS laws. Enforcement action was taken for possession of an overlimit of walleyes, violating aquatic invasive species laws, transporting loaded firearms, and grouse hunting with no small-game license. An individual was caught in the act of dumping chicken carcasses on public land. The carcasses were picked up and disposed of properly by the individual.
CO Jayson Hansen (Bigfork) patrolled state parks and checked anglers, boaters, ATV riders and big-game and waterfowl hunters. Numerous game and fish-related questions were answered. He also responded to wildlife-related complaints.
CO Mike Fairbanks (Deer River) spent the week field training CO Hudson Ledeen. Bair-baiting stations continue to be monitored, fishing success remains high, and lots of foliage still on the trees created a slow opening weekend for the small-game hunting season. Enforcement action was taken for ATV and angling violations.
CO Thomas Sutherland (Grand Rapids) worked the small-game and archery deer opener over the past weekend, with many small-game hunters in the woods. Limited success was had with all of the leaves still on the trees. Enforcement action was taken for dirt bikes operating down the center of a roadway, failing to transfer a title, operating a motor vehicle in the road right-of-way without a valid driver?s license, and careless operation. Sutherland also arrested an individual who had a warrant.
CO Brian Holt (Grand Rapids) checked recreational vehicles and anglers throughout the previous week. Time was also spent working grouse and archery deer hunters on the opening weekend. Holt worked TIP complaints and monitored goose hunting. Enforcement action involved ATV violations.
CO Jimmy Van Asch (Pengilly) focused enforcement efforts on big-game, small-game, ATV, and angling activities. Several grouse hunters were contacted over the opening weekend. They reported minimal success, likely due to the abundance of thick foliage cover. Enforcement action was taken for several hunting and ATV violations.
CO Taylor Hochstein (Hill City) patrolled the area and worked a mix of small-game hunting, ATV-riding, and fishing activity. Grouse-hunting success varied, but was good overall considering there is still thick leaf cover in the woods. Time was also spent at Camp Ripley attending required training.
NE ATV officer vacant.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.