CO Vinny Brown (Northome) checked anglers and grouse hunters and conducted follow up of ongoing investigations. Wildlife-related calls were responded to, as were trespassing complaints. Training was attended at Camp Ripley.
CO Jayson Hansen (Bigfork) patrolled state parks and checked anglers, waterfowl hunters, boaters, ATV riders, and big-game and waterfowl hunters. Numerous game and fish-related questions were answered. He also responded to wildlife-related complaints.
CO Mike Fairbanks (Deer River) reports limited success for waterfowl hunters with the local birds moving out of the area and northern birds yet to move through. Grouse-hunting conditions continue to improve, and ATV users have been capitalizing on the beautiful autumn season. Calls were fielded regarding hunting complaints, an injured bald eagle, and road-killed deer.
CO Thomas Sutherland (Grand Rapids) worked waterfowl activities over the past week with plenty of ducks still in the area. Enforcement action was taken for not having the proper stamps to hunt waterfowl and not having enough life jackets on a watercraft. Sutherland also gave out road-killed deer permits and ATV permits for partially disabled hunters.
CO Brian Holt (Grand Rapids) worked angling and recreational vehicle activity during the previous week. Time was also spent working boating safety and attending training at Camp Ripley. Enforcement action involved angling license violations.
CO Jimmy Van Asch (Pengilly) reports working waterfowl- and small-game-hunting, ATV, and angling enforcement activities. Waterfowl and grouse hunters experienced moderate success this past week. Several questions regarding waterfowl and angling regulations were fielded and answered as well.
CO Taylor Hochstein (Hill City) continued to focus on small-game hunting and ATV activity. Grouse hunting continues to be good and is expected to get better as more leaves fall from the trees and shrubs. Enforcement action was taken for grouse- and woodcock-hunting violations. Several cases were worked on where people abandoned property and/or dumped garbage in the woods.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.