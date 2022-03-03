District 7 - Grand Rapids area
Last updated: 2022-02-28
CO Vinny Brown (Northome) spent time patrolling on snowmobile and checking ice anglers. An angler on Lake Winnibigoshish was found in possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. The marijuana and paraphernalia was seized and enforcement action was taken. An angler on Island Lake received a citation for no shelter license on a non-portable fish house. The same angler received a warning from another CO in southern Minnesota four days prior for the same violation. Several anglers were checked on Lake Winnibigoshish on the last day of the season. Enforcement action was taken for possession of fully dressed walleye fillets, no shelter license, and fishing with extra lines. Numerous anglers received warnings for no fishing licenses in possession.
CO Jayson Hansen (Bigfork) patrolled state parks and checked anglers, snowmobile activity, and small-game hunters. Numerous game and fish-related questions were answered. He also responded to wildlife-related complaints and assisted other agencies.
CO Mike Fairbanks (Deer River) checked anglers, monitored snowmobile activity and responded to animal-related complaints. Fairbanks and his K9 partner Si also provided a meet and greet at the SCI convention and responded to a K9 request where K9 Si was able to locate evidence in an ongoing investigation. Enforcement action was taken for license issues and angling with extra lines.
CO Thomas Sutherland (Grand Rapids) worked the last week of the ice angling seasons for walleye and northern pike. Some anglers had success. Enforcement work was done related to snowmobiling activity. The snow and trails are still in good condition. Sutherland brought some furs to area elementary schools for the youth to see what animals live in the north woods.
CO Brian Holt (Grand Rapids) focused enforcement efforts on snowmobiling and ice fishing activity. Time was also spent following up on a TIP complaint and snowmobile-trespassing complaints. Snowmobilers are reminded to respect private property and stay on marked grant-in-aid trails.
CO Jimmy Van Asch (Pengilly) reports working snowmobile and angling enforcement throughout the surrounding areas. Several nuisance-animal complaints were also fielded and handled. Enforcement action was taken for a variety of snowmobile-related violations.
CO Taylor Hochstein (Hill City) spent a majority of the week working snowmobile activity. Warmer weather brought crowds of snowmobilers to the trails. Violations included operating an ATV on a state highway, angling with extra lines, and several snowmobile-registration issues.
NE ATV officer vacant.
