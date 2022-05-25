District 7 - Grand Rapids area
Last updated: 2022-05-23
CO Vinny Brown (Northome) conducted boat safety checks, checked anglers, and monitored ATV activity. Wildlife-related calls were handled, including complaints of bears coming into yards, looking for foods. With bears beginning to roam around in search of food, people are reminded not to leave anything out that bears may see as a potential food source, including bird feeders. While patrolling Lake Winnibigoshish, Brown checked a group of five anglers who had their five-person limit of walleyes but were also found in possession of additional walleyes, resulting in an overlimit. The fish were seized and enforcement action was taken on all five anglers for possession of walleye overlimits. Enforcement action was also taken this week for violations of transporting live fish, failure to drain water-related equipment, and possession of slot walleyes.
CO Jayson Hansen (Bigfork) patrolled state parks and checked anglers, boaters, ATV riders, and small-game hunters. Numerous game and fish-related questions were answered. He also responded to wildlife-related complaints.
CO Mike Fairbanks (Deer River) checked anglers, monitored OHV activity, responded to nuisance-animal complaints and taught an ATV safety class. Fairbanks and his K9 partner Si also attended monthly training and provided a demonstration for area youth. Enforcement action was taken for license issues, illegal-length fish, insufficient PFDs and watercraft-registration issues.
CO Brian Holt (Grand Rapids) checked boaters, anglers and ATV riders throughout the previous week. Time was also spent monitoring AIS compliance in the area. Holt worked on open cases and followed up on a burning complaint. Enforcement action involved angling licenses, keeping bass out of season and burning violations.
CO Thomas Sutherland (Grand Rapids) had a busy first full week of the open walleye/northern pike season. Enforcement action was taken for angling in a closed area, angling with extra lines, operating an unregistered watercraft and a couple of overlimit cases where too many sunfish were possessed. As a reminder, if angling the Pokegama, Little and Big Jay Gould lakes chain, the sunfish limit is five daily.
CO Taylor Hochstein (Hill City) spent most of the week monitoring fishing and boating activity. Panfish success continues to improve as the water temperatures rise. Most of the ATV trails and forest roads are now open bringing more ATVs to the area.
CO Jimmy Van Asch (Pengilly) continued to focus enforcement efforts on angling, boating, AIS, and ATV activities. Anglers welcomed calmer waters over the weekend, but they had to endure the cold front that went through the area. Enforcement action was taken for angling with extra lines, illegal-length walleyes, illegal-length northern pike, no angling license in possession, and several boating violations.
NE ATV officer vacant.
