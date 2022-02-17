CO Vinny Brown (Northome) enforced snowmobile activities and checked anglers on area lakes. Enforcement action was taken for possession of an illegal length northern pike on Island Lake and fishing with an extra line on Lake Winnie.
CO Jayson Hansen (Bigfork) patrolled state parks, checked anglers, snowmobile activity, and small game. Numerous game and fish questions were answered. He also responded to wildlife complaints and assisted other agencies.
CO Mike Fairbanks (Deer River) checked anglers, monitored snowmobile activity and assisted with motor vehicle accidents. Angler success was slower this week. Enforcement action was taken for license issues.
CO Thomas Sutherland (Grand Rapids) worked snowmobiling and angling activity over the past week. Enforcement action was taken for spearing without a license and failing to register a snowmobile. Multiple roadkill deer tags were issued as well as individuals are still looking for venison after a not so successful fall hunt.
CO Brian Holt (Grand Rapids) checked anglers and snowmobiling throughout the previous week. Time was also spent investigating a TIP complaint and following up on a trapping case. Complaints were received regarding deer feeding and an abandoned ATV on the ice.
CO Jimmy Van Asch (Pengilly) focused enforcement efforts on snowmobile, angling, and dark house spearing activities. Area snowmobile trails remain in good condition with the added snowfall over the weekend. Enforcement action was taken for various angling violations.
CO Taylor Hochstein (Hill City) assisted with a kids fishing event that was hosted by the Aitkin County Sheriff?s Department on Hill Lake. 4th and 5th Grade students joined us on the ice for demonstrations on ice safety, fishing techniques, and learned about all the different types of equipment that can be used for ice fishing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.