District 7 - Grand Rapids area
Last updated: 2022-12-12
CO Vinny Brown (Northome) checked ice anglers, monitored trapping activity, and checked muzzleloader hunters. Trapping and fishing related questions were answered. Enforcement action was taken for no fishing license in possession and for operating snowmobiles and ATVs with no registration.
CO Mike Fairbanks (Deer River) spent the week field training COC Hudson Ledeen. The officers observed several anglers giving it a go an area lakes. Mixed bags of fish were observed with a few dandy pike being harvested. Time was spent investigating numerous big-game violations. Enforcement action was taken for a juvenile not wearing a helmet while riding an ATV, untagged traps, and failure to display ATV registration.
CO Thomas Sutherland (Grand Rapids) worked early ice angling activity with many people out on area lakes. Sutherland took note of the still-varying thickness of ice on area lakes, with some still not safe to walk on or ride an ATV on. Enforcement action was taken for operating an unregistered ATV and work was done on finishing up deer cases from the rifle deer season.
CO Brian Holt (Grand Rapids) worked ice fishing and ice shelters on area lakes. Time was also spent checking recreational vehicle activity and deer hunting. Deer-hunting violations were reported and the investigation is ongoing. Enforcement action was taken for multiple angling violations.
CO Taylor Hochstein (Hill City) reports that as the ice thickness improves, so does the ice anglers? success. Several people on several different lakes were able to find some nice panfish. Follow-up work was done on big-game cases.
Pengilly vacant.
NE ATV officer vacant.
District 5 - Eveleth area
Last updated: 2022-12-12
CO Darrin Kittelson (International Falls #1) reports the muzzleloader deer season quietly came to a close, just like it started. The snowmobile activity is starting to increase. People are reminded to have registration current and displayed. Also modified mufflers are always an issue: No load cracking, popping, or banging noises are allowed. People are also reminded to use caution when venturing onto the ice and be prepared for the worst.
CO Curtis Simonson (International Falls #2) reports checking ice anglers, working the last weekend of muzzleloader deer season and monitoring trapping activity in the area. The muzzleloader deer season winded down with a slow finish and fishing activity continues to get busier.
CO John Slatinski IV (Ray) reports the muzzleloader deer season came to a relatively quiet close. A few hunters were giving it their all and noted to be hunting until the bitter end. Spear fishing activity has picked up in the area with all contacted this past weekend wishing for better success. Snowmobilers are beginning to ride some of the area trails and lakes. Caution is advised as trails are not yet groomed and ice heaves have formed on area waterways. Ice conditions and thicknesses vary greatly from one body of water to the next and within the same waterway, with slush noted in areas as well. Check for valid snowmobile registration and assure it is affixed as required. Carrying it in your pocket is not valid for display.
CO Troy Fondie (Orr) reports minimal ice angling over the week. Some anglers have just started testing the ice. Computer-based training was completed. Equipment work on a variety of pieces of equipment was tended to. The end of the muzzleloader season arrived with no hunters observed over the week.
CO Aaron Larson (Tower) spent time checking anglers on Lake Vermilion as anglers begin to venture farther out onto the lake. He also spent time checking for snowmobile and ATV activity. Larson also worked on maintenance of several pieces of equipment to get ready for the busy snowmobile season.
CO Shane Zavodnik (Virginia) spent time training at Camp Ripley over the week. Time was also spent finishing up reports, completing administrative tasks, and prepping winter gear.
CO Duke Broughten (Aurora) spent the week monitoring fishing, trapping, and hunting activity. Ice anglers reported limited success and ice thickness ranging from 5 to 10 inches. Some deeper lakes are still open. Few muzzleloader deer hunters were encountered in the field. Snowmobilers are still waiting for more snow. Broughten also received a report from a local individual concerned about finding wolf tracks in town.
Cook vacant.
