District 7 - Grand Rapids area
Last updated: 2021-02-01
CO Vinny Brown (Northome) spent the past week checking ice anglers on area lakes. Some of the violations encountered included no fishing licenses in possession, no shelter license on non-portable fish houses, fishing with extra lines, and expired snowmobile registration. He would like to remind anglers that shelter tags are required for non-portable fish houses, even when you are occupying them. Shelter tags are also required on portable fish houses if you decide to leave them out overnight (unoccupied) or plan on being 200 feet away from the shelter.
CO Jayson Hansen (Bigfork) patrolled state parks and snowmobile trails, and worked anglers, small game, and ATV riders. Numerous game and fish questions were answered. He also responded to wildlife-related complaints.
CO Mike Fairbanks (Deer River) checked anglers, monitored snowmobile activity and assisted the State Patrol with vehicles in the ditch. Angler success was lower this past week. Enforcement action was taken for angling with extra lines, no shelter tag and license issues.
CO Sarah Grell (Grand Rapids) spent time this past week checking anglers and snowmobiling activity. The trails near town are rough in some spots but farther from town they were in pretty good condition going into the weekend. A reminder to anglers that it is required you have your angling license with you while angling. That means having it with you, not leaving it in the truck at the access, or in the cabin.
CO Thomas Sutherland (Grand Rapids) worked ice angling and spearing activity over the past week. Angling pressure seems to be increasing as many people have been using the outdoor resources for family fun and a way to supplement their food. A big-game case was also worked where a deer was poached out of season, with a crossbow, and over bait. Snowmobile activity is also increasing with the trails being a bit rough but about average for this time of year. Many riders have been able to get out.
CO Jimmy Van Asch (Pengilly) focused enforcement efforts on snowmobile, sport fishing, and dark-house-spearing activity. Area trails are in rough shape and in need of additional snow. Enforcement action was taken for illegal-length northern pike, angling with unattended lines, no angling license in possession, and expired snowmobile registration.
CO Taylor Hochstein (Hill City) monitored area snowmobile trials. The trails were busy despite being in fairly poor overall condition. Hochstein also attended a fur registration for otters and bobcats. Assistance was given to local law enforcement agencies and fishing and snowmobile violations were addressed.
NE ATV officer vacant.
