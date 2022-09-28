CO Vinny Brown (Northome) spent the week checking grouse hunters and investigating illegal spruce top cutting activity. The weekend was spent mainly focusing on waterfowl hunting. A decent number of waterfowl hunters were out and most had small numbers of ducks in their bags. Some hunters continue to forget that they don?t own public waters. Numerous complaints of territorial hunters harassing other hunters were taken.
CO Jayson Hansen (Bigfork) patrolled state parks and checked anglers, waterfowl and big-game hunters, boaters, and ATV riders. Numerous game and fish-related questions were answered. He also responded to wildlife-related complaints.
CO Mike Fairbanks (Deer River) reports a busy opening weekend of the regular waterfowl-hunting season, with lots of success for area hunters. Enforcement action was taken with a group of hunters who had no small-game licenses, no state waterfowl stamps, and no federal duck stamps. Fairbanks and K9 Si also assisted Itasca County Search and Rescue in efforts to locate a missing person.
CO Thomas Sutherland (Grand Rapids) worked a busy weekend of waterfowl opener in the area, with very good results had by hunters. Hunters harvested numerous blue-winged teal, wood ducks and some mallards. Enforcement action was taken for not having federal and state waterfowl stamps, possessing lead shot and having an unregistered ATV.
CO Brian Holt (Grand Rapids) focused on small-game hunting and angling during the previous week. Time was also spent checking waterfowl hunters on the opening weekend. Enforcement action was taken for hunting small game without a license, taking ducks without state or federal stamps and transporting loaded firearms.
CO Jimmy Van Asch (Pengilly) focused enforcement efforts on migratory waterfowl, small-game, boating, angling, and ATV activities. Duck hunters were greeted by a wet opener and reported steady success. Enforcement action was taken for numerous hunting, boating, and ATV violations.
CO Taylor Hochstein (Hill City) monitored waterfowl hunting over the opening weekend. Success rates were high considering the rice crop was rather poor this year. In-service training was attended at Camp Ripley. Hochstein also assisted with instructing at the State Patrol Academy for their water survival training.
