CO Vinny Brown (Northome) checked anglers, conducted snowmobile and ATV enforcement, and monitored trapping activity. Brown also assisted wildlife with fur registration/tagging. Enforcement action taken for operation of an unregistered ATV.
CO Jayson Hansen (Bigfork) patrolled state parks, checked anglers, snowmobile activity, and small game. Numerous game and fish questions were answered. He also responded to wildlife complaints and assisted other agencies.
CO Mike Fairbanks (Deer River) checked anglers, monitored snowmobile activity and assisted the County with a weapon fire complaint. CO Fairbanks and his K9 partner Si also assisted in searching for evidence in an ongoing investigation . Enforcement action was taken for license issues, illegal possession of firearm and arrest for outstanding warrants.
CO Thomas Sutherland (Grand Rapids) worked heavy snowmobile activity over the last week with many sledding enthusiasts on area trails. Trail conditions have never been better in the Grand Rapids area with groomers actively grooming the already well established base. Enforcement action was taken for multiple snowmobilers that were speeding, failed to have current registration and failed to transfer titles. Enforcement action was also taken for anglers not having angling licenses in possession.
CO Brian Holt (Grand Rapids) focused primarily on snowmobiling and angling activity during the previous week. Time was also spent working designated trout lakes and following up on open cases. Holt assisted with fur registration in Grand Rapids and had the opportunity to speak with local trappers.
CO Jimmy Van Asch (Pengilly) focused enforcement efforts on angling, dark house spearing, and snowmobile activities. A majority of the snowmobile trails in the area are still in decent shape. Enforcement action was taken for snowmobile speed, unregistered snowmobile, no angling license in possession, taking deer with illegal equipment, and taking deer with an invalid license.
CO Taylor Hochstein (Hill City) responded to a call of a snowmobile that was on fire on the trail. Luckily nobody was injured but the snowmobile had been torched so badly that it hardly resembled a snowmobile anymore. The only thing that was recognizable was a frozen pizza that the operator was carrying on the back of the snowmobile and was going to cook for dinner after his ride.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.