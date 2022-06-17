CO Vinny Brown (Northome) checked anglers, enforced aquatic invasive species laws, and responded to various animal-related calls. Brown responded to a brush fire that started as a result of a smoldering stump. The fire was contained with the help of people in the area who noticed the fire from their boat. Local and Forest Service firefighters responded and put out any remaining embers inside the perimeter. Enforcement action was taken for failure to control a permit fire. Other violations encountered were failure to remove the drain plug from a boat, parking in an area at a public access closed to parking, and failure to drain water-related boat equipment.
CO Jayson Hansen (Bigfork) patrolled state parks and checked anglers, boaters and ATV operators. Numerous game and fish-related questions were answered. He also responded to wildlife-related complaints.
CO Mike Fairbanks (Deer River) checked anglers, monitored OHV activity and responded to nuisance-animal complaints. Angler success continues to be great. Enforcement action was taken for license issues and OHV registration issues.
CO Thomas Sutherland (Grand Rapids) worked anglers in the area, with the walleye bite heating up in the area. Enforcement action was taken for angling without a license and having expired registration on a watercraft. Sutherland also gave two youth ATV safety class presentations.
CO Brian Holt (Grand Rapids) focused on boating safety and angling activity during the last week. Time was also spent monitoring AIS compliance in the area and working a detail in the BWCA. Holt attended training and took miscellaneous wildlife-related complaints. Enforcement activity involved angling violations.
CO Taylor Hochstein (Hill City) continued to focus primarily on fishing, boating, and ATV activity. A good panfish and walleye bite was reported from most anglers. ATV trails are in good shape but are very dusty in areas. Violations addressed included angling without a license, ATV?s on state highways, and youth passengers not wearing helmets.
