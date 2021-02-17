District 7 - Grand Rapids area
Last updated: 2021-02-16
CO Vinny Brown (Northome) patrolled area lakes and noticing fewer anglers than usual, likely due to the colder weather. Along with a decrease in angling activity, he also saw a decrease in snowmobiling activity. A call of a bobcat that suffered from a run-in with a porcupine was taken, and time was spent training.
CO Jayson Hansen (Bigfork) patrolled state parks and snowmobile trails. He also worked anglers, forestry issues, small-game hunters, and ATV riders. Numerous game and fish questions were answered. He also responded to wildlife-related complaints and assisted the county with a medical.
CO Sarah Grell (Grand Rapids) spent time checking angling and snowmobiling activity. She worked on Mille Lacs lake checking angling activity. Several violations were found. Enforcement action was taken for no license in possession, failure to display a shelter tag and using extra lines.
CO Thomas Sutherland ( Grand Rapids) worked anglers over the past week during the frigid weather. Some anglers still made it out on area lakes and were successful, with some fish being caught. Enforcement action was taken for angling without a license and fishing with extra lines.
CO Jimmy Van Asch (Pengilly) focused enforcement efforts on angling, dark house spearing, and snowmobile enforcement. Anglers who endured the low temperatures reported moderate success at best. Enforcement action was taken for several angling license violations.
CO Taylor Hochstein (Hill City) observed several large groups of snowmobilers out despite the brutally cold weather. Law compliance among snowmobile groups was good and all of the riders were prepared and dressed for the weather. Fishing success in the area remains poor overall.
NE ATV officer vacant.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.