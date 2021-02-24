District 7 - Grand Rapids area
CO Vinny Brown (Northome) patrolled area lakes and snowmobile trails, encountering several anglers and snowmobilers. Enforcement action was taken for numerous offenses, including possession of an illegal-length walleye, failure to display shelter licenses, operating an off-road vehicle on a designated snowmobile trail, and fishing after revocation of fishing privileges. Brown assisted anglers with getting off the lake after their vehicle became stuck in deep snow and gave directions to lost snowmobilers.
CO Jayson Hansen (Bigfork) patrolled state parks and snowmobile trails, and worked anglers, forestry, small-game hunters, and ATV riders. Numerous game and fish-related questions were answered. He also responded to wildlife-related complaints.
CO Mike Fairbanks (Deer River) checked anglers, patrolled the station snowmobile trails and investigated a litter complaint. Angler success was slow this past week. Enforcement action was taken for license issues, failure to display a shelter tag, and litter.
CO Sarah Grell (Grand Rapids) checked angling and snowmobiling activity this past week. She also attended training. Snowmobile trails improved with the little snow that hit the area over the weekend. Enforcement action was taken for snowmobiling violations.
CO Thomas Sutherland (Grand Rapids) worked heavy snowmobile activity over the past week with the warmer weather. Enforcement action was taken for expired registration. Ice angling activity also increased over the past week with many people hitting the ice.
CO Jimmy Van Asch (Pengilly) reports working angling, dark house spearing, and snowmobile activity throughout the surrounding areas. Enforcement action was taken for angling with unattended lines and possessing overlimits of crappies.
CO Taylor Hochstein (Hill City) mainly focused on angling and snowmobile activities. Trails are usable but would improve greatly with another layer of snow. Violations included angling without a license, excessive speed on a snowmobile, and snowmobile-registration issues.
