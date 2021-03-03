District 7 - Grand Rapids area
Last updated: 2021-03-01
CO Vinny Brown (Northome) spent the past week focusing primarily on sport fishing and snowmobile enforcement. With warmer weather, there has been an increase in snowmobiling and fishing activity. Enforcement action was taken for no fishing licenses in possession, failure to display a shelter license on a portable shelter when required, illegal-length walleye, illegal-length northern pike, failure to display ATV registration, and possession of marijuana. Anglers are reminded the deadline to remove fish houses is approaching. Anglers are also reminded that 2020 fishing licenses are now expired.
CO Mike Fairbanks (Deer River) checked anglers, monitored snowmobile activity and attended K9 training this past week. Angler success was great this past week with the warm weather. Enforcement action was taken for license issues and snowmobile-registration issues.
CO Sarah Grell (Grand Rapids) spent time checking area lakes for angling activity this past week. She also checked snowmobile trails for activity, which was minimal due to deteriorating trail conditions. She also assisted with snowmobile safety training classes over the weekend. A reminder to folks who plan to continue angling for panfish: You must purchase a 2021 angling license, which is required starting March 1.
CO Thomas Sutherland (Grand Rapids) worked a busy week of angling activity. Many anglers were hitting the ice with almost all areas of most lakes easily accessible with thick ice conditions and minimal snow. Snowmobilers were out for a last ride earlier in the week with most trails being fairly chewed up.
CO Taylor Hochstein (Hill City) reports the crappie and sunfish bite is beginning to pick up in the area. Please remember that fishing licenses expired on the last day of February and you will need to purchase a 2021 fishing license if you plan on fishing moving forward.
