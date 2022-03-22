CO Vinny Brown (Northome) checked anglers and monitored snowmobile and birch pole activity. Brown checked two anglers on Round Lake and it appeared to be a normal check with no issues. As Brown began to ride off on his snowmobile, he noticed two fish that appeared to have been hidden under the slush, away from the rest of their fishing gear and bucket of perch. Brown quickly realized the two fish were northern pike and questioned the anglers, who admitted to catching them. Both anglers were cited for taking northern pike in the closed season and the fish were seized.
CO Jayson Hansen (Bigfork) patrolled state parks and checked anglers, snowmobile activity, and small-game hunters. Fish houses were marked before the deadline. Numerous game and fish-related questions were answered. He also responded to complaints of dogs chasing deer and deer feeding during the feeding ban.
CO Mike Fairbanks (Deer River) checked anglers, monitored snowmobile activity and investigated a trespass complaint. Enforcement action was taken for license issues.
CO Brian Holt (Grand Rapids) monitored angling and recreational vehicle activity during the previous week. Time was also spent handling complaints involving trespassing and injured animals. Holt monitored fish house removal from area lakes. Snowmobile trail conditions have deteriorated significantly over the past week.
CO Thomas Sutherland (Grand Rapids) worked ice angling activity with many anglers out catching panfish and tullibees. Ice conditions are still good with almost all the snow cover gone from area lakes, leaving good access to good angling spots. Enforcement action was taken for angling without a license and having expired ATV registration.
CO Jimmy Van Asch (Pengilly) focused enforcement efforts on angling, snowmobile, and fish house removal activity. Snowmobile trails are all but melted throughout the surrounding areas. Enforcement action was taken for several angling and recreational vehicle violations.
CO Taylor Hochstein (Hill City) spent a majority of his week monitoring late-season ice angling. The snowmobile season came to a screeching halt after significantly warmer weather quickly deteriorated local trails. Hochstein also noticed an increase in ATV activity with the warm weather.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.