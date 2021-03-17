District 7 - Grand Rapids area
Last updated: 2021-03-16
CO Vinny Brown (Northome) checked area lakes for angling activity and any permanent houses still out as the deadline to remove them approaches. Enforcement action was taken for taking fish with illegal devices. A bald eagle was released back into the wild in the area from where she was rescued after she spent seven weeks recovering from poisoning and an injury.
CO Jayson Hansen (Bigfork) patrolled state parks and worked anglers, forestry, small-game hunters, and ATV riders. Numerous game-and-fish-related questions were answered. He also responded to wildlife-related complaints.
CO Mike Fairbanks (Deer River) attended a wildfire arson meeting, checked anglers, worked a detail in Jacobson and assisted the county with an ATV accident. Fairbanks and his K9 partner Si also assisted the county with a search warrant for firearms. Enforcement action was taken for license issues and an arrest was made for outstanding warrants.
CO Sarah Grell (Grand Rapids) spent time working angling activity this past week. She handled a couple calls regarding new fishing regulations that took effect March 1. Reminder to anglers that new licenses are required for the 2021 season.
CO Thomas Sutherland (Grand Rapids) worked ice angling activity. The main ice shelves on lakes are still good to get out on, but the shorelines are quickly receding with the sunny and warm weather. Road-killed deer tags were issued, and enforcement action was taken for illegally operating ATVs on a highway.
CO Jimmy Van Asch (Pengilly) focused enforcement efforts on angling throughout the surrounding areas. Follow-up work was completed on open investigations. Assistance was also given to neighboring law enforcement agencies with various calls for service. Enforcement action was taken for several angling license violations.
CO Taylor Hochstein (Hill City) checked late-season ice anglers. Anglers enjoyed the warm weather but reported a slow bite overall. Ice conditions vary greatly from lake to lake and even from spot to spot on the same lake. Assistance was given to local law enforcement agencies on calls for service.
NE ATV officer vacant.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.