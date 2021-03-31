District 7 - Grand Rapids area
CO Vinny Brown (Northome) worked ATV enforcement and checked the last few ice anglers of the season. Time was spent preparing station equipment for the upcoming boating season and answering questions regarding forestry, ATV operation, and small-game hunting.
CO Jayson Hansen (Bigfork) patrolled state parks and worked anglers, forestry, small game, and ATVs. Numerous game and fish-related questions were answered. He also responded to wildlife-related complaints.
CO Mike Fairbanks (Deer River) worked boat and water, monitored trapping activity and attended training this week. Enforcement action was taken for license issues and illegal operation of an OHV.
CO Sarah Grell (Grand Rapids) spent time checking ATV activity this past week. Trails are still closed in the area for many reasons. Reminder to folks that due to spring breakup, ATV trails on Blandin Lands and U.S. Forest Service Lands will remain closed even after April 1 (when many ATV trails will open) because of their policies and laws governing the use of their lands. Therefore, ATV and OHV trails on the above-mentioned lands will be closed through April and open up sometime in the beginning to middle of May. Refer to Blandin and U.S. Forest Service for motorized vehicle use information on their lands.
CO Thomas Sutherland (Grand Rapids) worked ATV activity with many machines out and about trail riding. Enforcement action was taken for operating without youth ATV safety, not having a valid driver?s license while operating in the road right-of-way and operating on a state non-motorized trail with an ATV. Also, remember that the UPM Blandin ATV Trail is closed until May 15 due to spring breakup.
CO Jimmy Van Asch (Pengilly) reports working angling, trapping, ATV, and wildfire activities throughout the surrounding areas. Van Asch assisted local law enforcement agencies responding to a motor vehicle accident. Time was also spent conducting follow up on open investigations.
CO Taylor Hochstein (Hill City) focused efforts on checking area beaver-trapping activity. Several people were contacted out in the field scouting for the upcoming turkey hunting season. Reports of turkey numbers are good and hunters are hopeful it will be a productive season.
