CO Vinny Brown (Northome) checked ice anglers, enforced snowmobile activities, and monitored trapping activity. Enforcement action was taken for no fishing licenses in possession, no spearing license, no shelter tag on a permanent fish house and possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
CO Jayson Hansen (Bigfork) patrolled state parks and worked anglers, small-game hunters, and snowmobile activity. Numerous game and fish questions were answered. He also responded to wildlife-related complaints and assisted other agencies. He also responded to numerous complaints of people feeding deer since the deer feeding ban went into effect on Dec. 30, 2021. People are not allowed to place feed for deer in Itasca or Koochiching counties, as well as in other counties.
CO Mike Fairbanks (Deer River) checked anglers, monitored trapping activity, worked snowmobile trails and assisted with motor vehicle accidents this week. Angler success was a little slower on area lakes. Enforcement action was taken for license issues and an arrest was made for outstanding warrants.
CO Brian Holt (Grand Rapids) worked area snowmobile trails and checked anglers during the previous week. Time was also spent following up on trapping complaints and monitoring trapping activity. Enforcement activity involved snowmobile-registration violations.
CO Thomas Sutherland (Grand Rapids) worked ice angling and pike spearing activity in the area over the past week, with success had by area anglers for both panfish and bigger gamefish. Enforcement action was taken for angling without a license, angling without a license in possession and having expired ATV registration. More and more full-sized vehicles are showing up on area lakes with the colder weather, but slush is present on almost all lakes so travel with care.
CO Jimmy Van Asch (Pengilly) reports working snowmobile, dark house spearing, and ice angling activities. The brief break in the frigid weather gave snowmobilers a chance to enjoy the area trails. Enforcement action was taken for several angling and snowmobile violations.
CO Taylor Hochstein (Hill City) reports that outdoor activity levels were highly dependent on the weather over the past week. When the temperatures were bearable, the snowmobile trails were fairly busy. Enforcement action was taken for excessive speed on a snowmobile and registration issues.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.