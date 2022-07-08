CO Vinny Brown (Northome) spent the week checking anglers on area lakes. Two people were found in possession of a walleye overlimit on Island Lake. The pair was also found with an extra line in the water. Enforcement action was taken for both violations. The Fourth of July weekend was spent patrolling lakes by boat and monitoring ATV activity. Boat safety violations were addressed as well as ATV violations. Enforcement action was taken for insufficient life jackets, ATV helmet violations, open alcohol containers on ATVs on public roadways, and taking fish without a license.
CO Jayson Hansen (Bigfork) patrolled state parks and checked anglers, boaters and ATV riders. Numerous game and fish-related questions were answered. He also responded to wildlife-related complaints.
CO Brian Holt (Grand Rapids) worked boating safety and checked anglers during the past week. Time was also spent on recreational vehicle activity and assisting with a youth boating safety class in Grand Rapids. Holt worked a busy Fourth of July weekend in the Grand Rapids area. Enforcement activity involved ATV, boating safety and angling violations.
CO Thomas Sutherland (Grand Rapids) worked a busy and long Fourth of July weekend with many anglers and recreational boaters on area lakes. Sutherland took enforcement action for boats that were overloaded, didn?t have enough life jackets on board, ATVs with expired registration, youth under 18 with no helmets and for angling without a license in possession.
CO Jimmy Van Asch (Pengilly) reports working a busy holiday weekend. Several angling, boating, and ATV contacts were made despite subpar weather. Enforcement action was taken for angling with extra lines, no angling license, insufficient number of PFDs on board, and several watercraft-registration violations.
CO Taylor Hochstein (Hill City) focused efforts primarily on boating and fishing activity. Area ATV trails are very wet and muddy due to recent rain storms. Hochstein followed up on several boating and ATV complaints. Enforcement action was taken for violations including angling without a license, extra lines, ATVs on state highways and juveniles not wearing approved helmets on ATVs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.