CO Vinny Brown (Northome) checked grouse and duck hunters, anglers, and balsam bough harvesters. Enforcement action was taken for no HIP certification while waterfowl hunting and grouse hunting without a license. A TIP call of a grouse being shot from a motor vehicle was investigated. The investigation resulted in two individuals being cited for shooting within 500 feet of an occupied dwelling and assisting/taking small game without a license.
CO Jayson Hansen (Bigfork) patrolled state parks and checked anglers, big-game and waterfowl hunters, boaters and ATV riders. Numerous game and fish-related questions were answered. He also responded to wildlife-related complaints.
CO Mike Fairbanks (Deer River) checked waterfowl hunters, monitored OHV activity and investigated TIP calls. Area waterfowl hunter success was good this week. Fairbanks and his K9 partner Si also assisted in locating a lost person. The person had been lost in the dark for about 5 hours before Fairbanks and Si were able to get to him. Enforcement action was taken for no license in possession, allowing illegal operation of an ATV by a minor, and trespass.
CO Brian Holt (Grand Rapids) worked grouse and waterfowl hunting throughout the previous week. Time was also spent patrolling ATV trails and assisting the public with questions on the upcoming firearms deer season. Holt attended training at Camp Ripley and investigated a TIP complaint. Enforcement action involved hunting license violations.
CO Taylor Hochstein (Hill City) began field training with COC Andrew Ladzinski. Small-game-hunting activity has slowed due to the cold and windy weather that has moved in this week. Those hunters who continued to stay out were successful in taking ruffed grouse and woodcock. Reports of muddy trails came in from local ATV riders in the Hill City area. Follow-up investigations continued for a bear hide that was left in a logging area.
