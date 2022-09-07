CO Vinny Brown (Northome) monitored bear-baiting activity and checked anglers, who have reported a good walleye bite on area lakes. Enforcement action was taken for various bear-bait violations and ATV violations. A nuisance-bear complaint was taken and bear-hunting questions were answered.
CO Jayson Hansen (Bigfork) patrolled state parks and checked anglers, boaters and ATV riders. Numerous game and fish-related questions were answered. He also responded to wildlife-related complaints.
CO Mike Fairbanks (Deer River) monitored bear baiting, checked anglers and investigated TIP complaints. Fairbanks and his K9 partner Si also assisted the police department and provided a K9 demonstration at the State Fair. Enforcement action was taken for illegal bear baits and possession of illegal-length fish.
CO Thomas Sutherland (Grand Rapids) worked ATV and bear-baiting activities in the area. He noticed that bear baits in the area were being regularly visited by bears even though there is plentiful mast in the woods. Enforcement action was taken for unregistered ATVs and not transferring titles.
CO Brian Holt (Grand Rapids) followed up on open cases. Time was also spent handling complaints involving wildlife and littering. Holt took calls from people with questions on upcoming hunting seasons.
CO Jimmy Van Asch (Pengilly) worked angling, bear-baiting, AIS, and ATV enforcement activities throughout the surrounding areas. Time was also spent assisting with training at the CO Academy at Camp Ripley.
CO Taylor Hochstein (Hill City) continued to monitor bear-baiting activity. Time was also spent at Camp Ripley attending training to become a field training officer. Several bear baits that were placed illegally were investigated.
