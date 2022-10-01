“Don’t remember me with sadness
Don’t remember me with tears
Remember all the laughter
We shared throughout the years”
This poem was posted on the Connor-Jasper Middle School facebook page by Jean Cyronek prior to Bovey Farmers Day weekend a few years ago. For hundreds of CJMS alumni, the junior high is remembered for its historic auditorium with classic lighting and molding surrounding the stage, swimming pool, and unique center garden space.
The 103 year old school is now a pile of burnt bricks and broken windows following a major fire that started last Sunday and destroyed a majority of the building. In response to the fire’s tragic result, the owners of KMDA Inc., a manufacturer of outdoor products housed in the school, Derek and Mike Vekich, posted a statement of clarification on the facebook page:
“The middle school was basically placed in a condemned status with no commercial value by the county years ago, long before the current owners. The old part especially was just too outdated and in such disrepair that the property was determined to be ‘undevelopable.’”
Because the building was uninsured due to its condition, the Vekichs confirmed that “nobody will profit from this latest event. This fire will only cost the owners money, and just to clarify, absolutely nobody stands to make money off this building.”
According to the KMDA post, there have been dozens of developers looking at the building over the years and all have determined the same thing, the building was in such a state of disrepair that the site, especially the old part, could not be redeveloped.
“The county has had meetings in the past to discuss the future of this building and everyone knew that eventually it would have to be taken down, especially the older part. It is extremely difficult to lose a historic building with sentimental value in our community,” posted KMDA, whose owners also attended school at the former middle school. “This is not an easy thing to watch.”
The current owners were simply trying to occupy and maintain the small portion of the new area that was still salvageable, in the hope of drumming up other interest in the future for that portion, wrote KMDA.
The Minnesota Fire Marshal is currently investigating the cause of the fire as arson is suspected. Anyone with information is asked to contact the local fire department or the anonymous hotline at 1-800-723-2020.
“The owners would like to extend a ‘thank you’ to the Trout Lake Fire Department for leading this massive undertaking and working nonstop for two days on this building, controlling the fire and keeping our community safe,” stated the Vekichs. “Also, thank you to the volunteer fire departments that were called in to assist in the undertaking - including Hibbing, Nashwauk, Greenway, Grand Rapids, Taconite, Cohasset, and Warba. All involved did a phenomenal job!”
The clean-up crews were also supported from surrounding communities through donations of coffee, food and water.
“If you are a community member and see a volunteer fire person please shake their hand and say thank you, they make our community better,” ended the post.
In 2012, the Greenway School Board approved a purchase agreement for the sale of Connor-Jasper to WJS Developments, LLC, for the price of one dollar. WJS had plans to remodel the middle school into an assisted living complex.
WJS was the only company to make an offer on the school, which was officially closed as an educational facility as of the end of the 2011-12 school year. Looking to get out from under the upkeep and utility costs of maintaining the building, the district was aiming to find a worthwhile buyer as quickly as possible.
