This Sunday at the Itasca Unitarian Fellowship Restorative Circles, an easy-to-learn conflict resolution process will be introduced. The Restorative Circles model has been successfully used in homes, schools, organizations, and the justice system. Participants will learn the concepts underlying the model and have the opportunity to try out some strategies. All are welcome.
As a member of the Unitarian Universalist Association (UUA), the Itasca Unitarian Fellowship supports and affirms the UUA Seven Principles, which include treating all with compassion and justice, seeking truth and meaning, promoting peace and honoring the democratic process, and respecting the interdependent web of life. Our spirituality is unbounded, drawing from scripture and science, nature and philosophy, personal experience and ancient tradition.
Services are 10 a.m. - noon Sundays, September to May, at the Unitarian Chapel, except for an outdoors service the fourth Sunday every other month, at a place to be announced. The Unitarian Chapel and meditation trail are located in the pine woods at 3906 East Highway 169, Grand Rapids. More information is at www.itascaunitarianfellowship.org and on Facebook. All attendees of Chapel services must be vaccinated and masks are recommended. Visitors are welcome.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.