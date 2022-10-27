This Sunday at the Itasca Unitarian Fellowship Restorative Circles, an easy-to-learn conflict resolution process will be introduced. The Restorative Circles model has been successfully used in homes, schools, organizations, and the justice system. Participants will learn the concepts underlying the model and have the opportunity to try out some strategies. All are welcome.

As a member of the Unitarian Universalist Association (UUA), the Itasca Unitarian Fellowship supports and affirms the UUA Seven Principles, which include treating all with compassion and justice, seeking truth and meaning, promoting peace and honoring the democratic process, and respecting the interdependent web of life. Our spirituality is unbounded, drawing from scripture and science, nature and philosophy, personal experience and ancient tradition.


