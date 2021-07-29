More than 1,000 music fans will enjoy four bands while supporting substance abuse treatment and mental health services at the first Concert for Recovery on Sept. 25 outside the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center.
“Our region has long been known for some of the strongest recovery support networks and services,” said Dennis Cummings, executive director of the Duluth Bethel, the event organizer.
“The Concert for Recovery will allow people to come together and show their support for those in recovery, their families and their support systems. Support and agencies that provide recovery services have been in high demand because of COVID-19.”
The concert seeks to become an annual event and the Northland’s largest gathering supporting those in recovery as well as the community agencies that help them. It will take place outside on the east side of the DECC, facing the Duluth Harbor and the Aerial Lift Bridge. The City of Duluth plans to close Harbor Drive that afternoon and evening to accommodate the crowd.
The concert will be a “proof of concept” event for the DECC, which is working with the city to consider permanently closing Harbor Drive to create a new outdoor events venue, said Dan Hartman, executive director of the DECC, one of the concert sponsors.
“We believe in the mission of the Concert for Recovery, and we look forward to how this event can help us plan for an exciting new space for our community,” Hartman said. “We have a beautiful spot for a concert right at the harbor’s edge. We look forward to a fun afternoon and evening of music Sept. 25.”
Bands scheduled to play are: Big Wave Dave and the Ripples, Virgil Caine, A Band Called Truman and South of Superior. Tickets cost $15 and are available at duluthbethel.org and eventbrite.com. All funds raised beyond expenses will support substance abuse treatment and mental health services. Gates open at 3 p.m., and the bands will play from 4 to 9 p.m.
Part of the concert site will be dedicated to food vendors and treatment information. Cummings said community providers will be invited to provide information about their services. The event coincides with September’s celebration of National Recovery Month.
“The Concert for Recovery will let people have fun, enjoy music and show support for these essential services,” he said. “Part of our goal is to raise awareness and to let people know we have resources in our community to help.”
During COVID-19, substance abuse and mental health cases have risen dramatically in the Northland and nationwide. The increases have focused attention on the importance of services that help people find paths to hope and healing as well as to maintain their health.
“As we emerge from COVID-19, it’s time to bring people out to have fun as well as to support these vital services,” Cummings said. “We look forward to celebrating recovery and mental health Sept. 25 at the Concert for Recovery.”
In addition to the DECC, the St. Louis County Attorney’s Office is a presenting sponsor for the Concert for Recovery. Along with the four bands, County Attorney Mark Rubin plans to be on stage at the concert performing and expressing his support for treatment and recovery.
Companies, agencies or nonprofits that are interested in exploring sponsorship should email rob@northcoastcommunications.com or call 218-343-9418.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.