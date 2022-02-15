The Itasca County Board of Commissioners accepted a proposal from Flaherty & Hood to represent the county in its efforts to advocate for improvements to the Highway 169 corridor between Grand Rapids and Nashwauk. Commissioners discussed the proposal at their regular session meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 8.
Flaherty & Hood is a full service law and lobbying firm that represents clients across Minnesota. The firm’s government relations practice historically focuses on issues such as property taxes, economic development, land use, environmental regulation, and transportation.
Shane Zahrt of Flaherty & Hood will be the primarily responsible for the execution of the legislative and organizational activities described in the one-year agreement.
Cost of services under the agreement amount to $36,500. The one-year contract would utilize ARP funds, while Itasca County officials would need to work out a contract for a second year.
Completing the double lane on Highway 169 between Grand Rapids and Nashwauk has been a legislative priority in Itasca County for many years and there is an 8.5 mile stretch of highway that remains unfinished.
Flaherty & Hood was instrumental in the success of the Highway 14 coalition in southern Minnesota and the firm lends credibility to the coalition process. Highway 14 is an extremely dangerous 2-lane highway and residents have been advocating for the expansion of the highway for decades. Construction on the final 12 miles of two-lane Highway 14 between Nicollet and New Ulm will begin this year. Efforts to expand Highway 14 only saw gradual progress until local government leaders in the region banded together to formalize an entity that would bring together local governments, business, chambers of commerce, nonprofit organizations, and other individuals across the corridor.
Itasca County Board Chair Terry Snyder said the goal is to create a coalition of partners within the Highway 169 corridor, both private and municipal, to get the project completed.
Completion of the Highway 169 corridor would improve not just commerce, but also safety, as there have been many accidents on the road throughout the years, particularly on the corner near Snowball Lake.
Commissioner Leo Trunt said much work needs to be completed before construction is even started, such as economic and environmental analysis along the route, which still needs to be determined. He also mentioned that Itasca County is competing against larger metro areas for funding from the state.
“We need to move this project forward as fast as we can to try to beat that time frame by 2027,” Trunt said. “I don’t think we can get it done in one year. I would be an advocate for at least 2-3 years.”
Other items
Commissioners directed County Administrator Brett Skyles to draft a letter in support of HF 2322 and SF 2286 regarding Canisteo Pit Funding and authorized County Board Chair signature.
Commissioner Snyder provided an update regarding 2022 Legislative Priorities
Itasca County Aquatic Invasive Species (AIS) Coordinator Bill Grantges provided an Itasca County AIS Program Update for 2021.
Family Services Division Manager Becky Lauer and Financial Assistance Supervisor Jason Johnson provided a Family Services Division Update, including information regarding the 2021 year end Child Protection Report and related public assistance application volume.
Public Health Division Manager Kelly Chandler provided a situational and informational update regarding COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) in Itasca County, including information regarding vaccination roll-out.
Community and Economic Development Associates (CEDA) Senior Vice President Cris Gastner provided an announcement regarding Sarah Carling’s promotion as Regional Director in Northern Minnesota, as well as the hiring of Henry Hellman as Community and Business Development Specialist.
The board voted 4-0 to approve commissioner warrants with a check date of Feb. 11 in the amount of $841,452.59.
Consent agenda
1. Approve the Hangar Lease at the Bowstring for Leon Bachman (3rd successive renewal of lease) for a period of three (3) years from January 1, 2022, renewable for a three (3) year term up to eight (8) successive renewals, and authorize the signature of the Chair and Clerk on said lease agreement.
2. Approve the Airport Rescue Grant Agreement for airport operations and maintenance at the Grand Rapids/Itasca County Airport and authorize necessary signatures.
3. Adopt the Resolution Re: Authorization for Grant Application, which authorizes the Elections Division of the Auditor/Treasurer’s office to apply for a Help America Vote Act (HAVA) Grant through the Office of the Minnesota Secretary of State in the amount of $30,189.36.
4. Approve a change in allocation of 1.0 Public Health Nurse to 1.0 Social Worker - Home and Community Based positions in the Public Health division of Health and Human Services.
5. Approve and accept the 2022 Housing Support Agreements.
6. Authorize the County Engineer to enter into a professional service contract with Bolton & Menk to provide construction administration and inspection services for the CSAH 3 Road Rehabilitation and 7th Avenue Roundabout and authorize the County Engineer to execute the contract documents.
7. Authorize the County Transportation Department to not require a PLA on CSAH 3 Bituminous
Rehabilitation and ADA Improvement Project.
8. Approve the execution of a Highway Easement Agreement for CSAH 7 across property held by RGGS LAND & MINERALS LTD., L.P. in order to facilitate SAP 031-607-031.
10. Approve amendment Number 1 to the TH 2 Detour Agreement and authorize the necessary
signatures.
11. Approve final payment for the City of Bigfork - Ash Street/Rajala Mill Rd., a road reconstruction project, and authorize the County Board Chairperson and Clerk to the County Board to sign the necessary documents.
12. Award Contract 66010 for CSAH 60 - Grading, Aggregate Base & Bituminous Surfacing, CSAH 60 - Bituminous Paving & Aggregate Shouldering, CSAH 7 - Grading, Aggregate Base & Bituminous Surfacing, and City of Taconite - Shamrock Drive - Street Improvements to William J. Schwartz and Sons, Inc. in the amount of $4,140,647.19 and authorize the required signatures on the contract documents.
13. Adopt the Resolution Re: Sale of Tax-forfeited Land to the City of Calumet, which approves sale of Lots 22-27, Block 3 ORIGINAL TOWNSITE OF THE VILLAGE OF CALUMET under the terms provided in Minnesota Statute 282.01, Subd. 1a para. (d) for a price of $250.00 plus all associated costs.
14. Authorize the Itasca County Board Chair Terry Snyder and Itasca County Administrator Brett Skyles to sign the Snowmobile Safety Enforcement Grant Agreement between Itasca County and the State of MN DNR for the grant cycle of FY2022 & FY2023.
15. Authorize Board Chair Terry Snyder and Administrator Brett Skyles to sign the Off Highway Vehicle Enforcement Grant between Itasca County and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR).
Employee recognition
Congratulations to Greg Wyatt who accepted a promotion from Parks Maintenance Worker, Land Department to Highway Maintenance Worker, Road & Bridge Division, Transportation Department effective Feb. 6, 2022.
Farewell to Lee Huffman whose last day as Deputy Sheriff/Road Deputy, Sheriff Department will be Feb. 19, 2022 after 16+ years of service.
Congratulations to Robin Jackson who accepted a job change from Assessor/Appraiser I, Assessor Department to Clerk Treasurer, Auditor/Treasurer Department effective Feb. 6, 2022.
Farewell to Dakota Flohaug whose last day as Public Health Nurse, Health & Human Services
Department will be Feb. 11, 2022 after 5 months of service.
Commissioner
comments
Commissioner Ives provided comment regarding coverage of County Board meetings available
online through Itasca Community Television, Inc. (ICTV) at https://watchictv.org/.
Commissioners DeNucci and Trunt provided comment regarding the County’s 2022 Legislative
Priorities.
Commissioners Snyder and DeNucci provided comment regarding a recent discussion with Northern Counties Land Use Planning Board (NCLUPB) regarding the Huber project.
Commissioner Snyder provided comment regarding his recent completion of meetings with County Department Heads and Health and Human Services (HHS) Division Heads.
County Attorney Matti Adam invited the public to attend the upcoming Teen Dating Violence
Awareness & Prevention Forum, hosted by the Grand Rapids North Star Women’s Club and other partners, to be held at the Reif Center on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022 from 6 to 8 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.