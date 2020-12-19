In an amazing show of support during an amazingly difficult year, Itasca County residents donated more than 2,000 toys and more than $4,000 in funds to the Second Harvest Food Bank. The effort was coordinated by Itasca County Sheriff’s Deputies Mike Partlow and Tom Williams.
Their aim was to fill one of their department boats with toys and gifts for local families. And they did that and so much more. According to Sheriff Vic Williams, the generosity of people was “remarkable.”
During a typical year, local law enforcement participates in a ‘Shop With a Hero’ event that invites disadvantaged children to walk a store with an officer and pick out gifts, with funds donated from area sponsors, for their loved ones. This year, that event could not be held. So, Sheriff Williams explained how a couple of his deputies took it upon themselves to make sure that those children were not forgotten.
“We have a front row seat to those who may be in jeopardy. We wanted to make the Christmas season brighter during one of the worst years in history,” said Sheriff Williams. “We’ve found, when we have cooperation with the community we can make things happen.”
“This year has been a rough one for so many so this is a way for us in the law enforcement family to give back,” explained Deputy Partlow. “The community has shown us so much support that I wanted to do something to help those who need a little extra help during this holiday season. The great thing about our community is that when times get tough we always come together to help out each other in times of need.”
Deputy Partlow explained that the holiday season has always been special to his family and some of his most fond memories growing up.
“I wanted to be able to give back to the community that has given so much to me,” said Partlow.
“It was beyond amazing,” added Sheriff Williams of the donations received which included a coin jar from a young boy. “We appreciate everyone who is doing their part.”
Rusty Eichorn, owner of Glen’s Army Navy store in Grand Rapids donated more than 300 toys to the Sheriff’s boat collection. He said customers who purchased $50 or more of merchandise were invited to sponsor a gift.
“It was a nice way to kick off the holidays and bring some joy to children across Itasca County,” commented Eichorn. “Our customers really pitched in!”
