Community invited to Grand Rapids Downtown Plan design event Oct. 12

The Grand Rapids Economic Development Authority is undergoing a process to update the Downtown Plan. Community members had an opportunity to engage with the process over the last couple of months through pop-up events, a community survey, and stakeholder interviews. The next opportunity to collaborate will be through a Community Design Event on Oct. 12 at 6 p.m. at the Rapids Brewing Company in the community room.
The first phase of the project gathered great insight into issues and opportunities for Downtown Grand Rapids from more than 1,000 participants. Activities included more than 800 survey responses, discussions with more than 200 individuals at Tall Timber Days and Riverfest pop-up events, and stakeholder interviews with over 40 individuals. Early results identified that many of the top reasons people visit Downtown are the same things they would like to see more of. The top three reasons include dining and entertainment, specialty shops, and consumer goods. Responses also identified the top priorities community members have for investments in Downtown. In addition to more dining options, opportunities to socialize and interact and the design and appearance were top priorities. A full summary of the early engagement results will be available on the project website soon.
The next phase of the process will focus on identifying solutions and actions to respond to the identified issues and opportunities. The project team is excited to host a Community Design Event on Oct. 12. The family friendly event will include activities for all ages to discuss the vision for downtown and identify improvements, investments, and actions to work toward that vision in the next 15 years. The design event will include an overview of the planning process, early input results, and best practices.
“We’ll then work together to collaborate on future actions and solutions for Downtown Grand Rapids,” added Rob Mattei, Grand Rapids Community Development Director.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.