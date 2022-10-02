Community invited to Grand Rapids Downtown Plan design event Oct. 12

The Grand Rapids Economic Development Authority is undergoing a process to update the Downtown Plan. Community members had an opportunity to engage with the process over the last couple of months through pop-up events, a community survey, and stakeholder interviews. The next opportunity to collaborate will be through a Community Design Event on Oct. 12 at 6 p.m. at the Rapids Brewing Company in the community room.

The first phase of the project gathered great insight into issues and opportunities for Downtown Grand Rapids from more than 1,000 participants. Activities included more than 800 survey responses, discussions with more than 200 individuals at Tall Timber Days and Riverfest pop-up events, and stakeholder interviews with over 40 individuals. Early results identified that many of the top reasons people visit Downtown are the same things they would like to see more of. The top three reasons include dining and entertainment, specialty shops, and consumer goods. Responses also identified the top priorities community members have for investments in Downtown. In addition to more dining options, opportunities to socialize and interact and the design and appearance were top priorities. A full summary of the early engagement results will be available on the project website soon.

