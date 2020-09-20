Community groups gather for justice

Community members gathered at Old Central School in downtown Grand Rapids last weekend to imagine a just future for Minnesotans. In attendance were representatives from the climate justice group MN350 Action, Itasca Area Indivisible, Voices for Ethnic and Multicultural Awareness (VEMA), the LGBTQ community group HAVEN, and interested Grand Rapids area community members.
The event focused on what is possible in the year 2020 and beyond. In addition to registering new voters and encouraging existing voters to vote Blue and flip the senate, the event also featured the voices of Grand Rapids area community members who spoke out about the power of rural organizing.
Nicole Ektnitphong, an organizer with MN350 Action, described a moment from her childhood growing up in rural Minnesota. “I used to think that you could only make change if you lived in the Cities,” she said. “Now I understand that real power comes from organized people and organized money. That’s the simple equation that leads to change.”
The event intended to demonstrate that people working on a variety of social justice causes have a common interest in supporting one another. In introducing the event, Ektnitphong explained it may seem as though the organizations in attendance have different goals, in reality they are all working together towards a common end.
Megan Phillips, a student at Itasca Community College, explained that Itasca Area Indivisible was created in response to the 2016 election of Donald Trump. As a young woman of color and a leader in Itasca Area Indivisible she hopes to revitalize our democratic institutions.
Nathaniel Coward has lived in northern Minnesota for over 20 years. He co-founded VEMA after the murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police in order to bring awareness to discrimination faced by people of color in Minnesota. About racism he said, “People want to call it everything but what it is. They come up with excuses, or say I’m imagining things.” He explained that there are people who can no longer consider his friends because they have been unwilling to grapple with racism in America and do the necessary work of changing the system.
Dan Fielding, a member of HAVEN, told his story as a transgender man from Grand Rapids walking the picket line during a strike for parental leave at his first union job. “What I learned was that walking shoulder-to-shoulder with the parents was not an act of charity. It was an act of solidarity, because even though I never intended to have children, their struggle was my struggle, too.”
The speeches ended with the gathered participants singing about their hopes for racial justice, climate justice, full inclusion, and for love and understanding. “The people are going to rise like the water. We’re going to calm this crisis down.”
To complete the event, community members drew chalk art around Old Central School calling for solidarity and depicting a more fair and just world. The intention of the art was to give Grand Rapids community members something beautiful to look at while contemplating next steps towards justice.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.