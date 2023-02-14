The Grand Rapids Area Community Foundation (GRACF) is excited to announce the addition of four new members to their Board of Directors: Jamie Brown, Elena Cowan, Peter McDermott and Roy Smith (ad hoc board member). “The Foundation is looking forward to working with these new board members. They bring extensive leadership expertise, as well as their own unique experiences, to the Foundation’s work. Please give them a warm welcome if you see them in the community!” states Mindy Nuhring, GRACF Executive Director. Here is a some background on each of the new board members.

Jamie Brown works for Cargill, Inc. as a Quality Improvement Manager. In this role, she uses continuous improvement tools to help Cargill’s North American protein manufacturing facilities streamline processes, reduce waste, and efficiently process and package protein products which are safe and affordable for the consumer. Jamie holds an Associate of Science in Engineering from ICC and a Bachelor of Science in Biology from the University of Minnesota. Jamie grew up in Grand Rapids, and is excited to return to the area, supporting Extension 4-H youth activities, now the GRACF, and will continue to seek opportunities to be a part of the enrichment of the Grand Rapids area. For the past decade-plus, Jamie has resided in the greater metro area outside of Minneapolis-St. Paul, serving as a board member for the CentraCare Regional Development Group-Monticello, as well as participating in or leading team efforts in Relay for Life, Rivers of Hope-Sherburne/Wright, United Way, and other events in the community.


