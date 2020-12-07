The Grand Rapids Area Community Foundation gives two general scholarships to students in the greater Itasca area which includes all of Itasca County, Hill City, Northome, Remer and Blackduck. This year, the scholarships were awarded to Alyssa Storlie and Caitlin Smith.
Alyssa is planning on going into nursing. She says, “I discovered what an art nursing is and how blessed the world is to have nurses. I would be honored to become a nurse one day. I have a passion for nursing because I love people and want to make a difference in their lives.” Caitlin’s plans include attending Bemidji State to pursue a degree in elementary education and a masters in special education and says, that a “friend has inspired me to become a Special Education teacher, she has taught me so many things in life. Because of her I want to pursue this path in life because I want to help students with special needs understand that they are so much more than their disability.”
The Grand Rapids Area Community Foundation has been connecting donors’ charitable intentions to community needs for over 25 years to make our Greater Itasca Area – and the world – a better place to live. We invite you to become part of the good work we do, and to include us in the conversation with your financial or estate planner. What is your legacy? For more information, visit our website at www.gracf.org or schedule a visit by calling (218) 999-9100.
