Since 2017, Cathy Sayward has been the smiling face that greets people at the Grand Rapids Area Community Foundation. Cathy is retiring from the Foundation at the end of August. “Cathy Sayward has been a rock here at the Community Foundation, especially at the height of the pandemic. We will miss her steadfast commitment to our work and our community, and we wish her well in retirement! At the same time, we are delighted that Rhonda Cash has joined the team. She and Cathy share many of the same qualities in terms of loyalty, work ethic, and optimism.”
Rhonda Cash joined the staff in August 2021 after most recently working at Itasca Community College and the ICC Foundation as the Academic Affairs and Foundation Coordinator. Originally from Chisholm, MN, Rhonda and her family settled on Hill Lake in Hill City when her husband re tired from the US Army as a Chief Warrant Officer 5 after 33 years of service. Rhonda is a graduate from Chisholm HS and ICC with her AA from the Paralegal Program in 1994. While working as a paralegal and administrative assistant for many years and being a military spouse, Rhonda has worked in many different locations around the world mostly in the legal and educational realms. Her experience within different cultures and working with diverse people have given her a positive energy to add to any work environment. Rhonda enjoys traveling, her dogs, Minnesota Wild Hockey and spending quality time with her family and friends.
Join the foundation in celebrating Cathy’s retirement, welcoming Rhonda Cash and meeting and reconnecting with foundation staff at an open house scheduled during September’s First Friday, Sept. 3, from 4-7 p.m. at the Grand Rapids Area Community Foundation, 350 NW 1st Avenue, Suite E. Beverages and hors d’oeuvres will be served.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.