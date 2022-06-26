The ISD 318 school board met for a special meeting last Thursday, June 16 where topics ranged from community engagement survey report results to the fiscal year 2023 budget.
Community Engagement Survey
Ed Zabinski and Laura Connelly with unTapped, LLC presented results from the community engagement process they facilitated after being commissioned by ISD 318. The school district commissioned the organization to do this process in order to inform the board’s strategic planning process. The process began in September 2021 and concluded this April 2022. Various techniques were used to get responses including ideation sessions, one-on-one interviews, focus groups and online surveys.
According to the ISD 318 Community Engagement Report 2022, “Stakeholder groups included ISD 318 faculty and administrators; students in 8th-12th grades; graduates of Grand Rapids and Big- fork schools from the past ten years; Black, Indigenous and People of Color community members; leaders and managers from for-profit, non-profit and public sector organizations; parents of children in the ISD 318 schools; and people living in the school district’s service area without any current con- nections or involvement with the schools. Participants were promised that their responses would be presented anonymously and aggregated with other feedback.”
The online survey sent out received 830 responses. Connelly and Zabinski highlighted a few of the results from the survey.
The question, “How would you characterize the quality of the education offered to students in ISD 318?” received the following overall response:
10% excellent
41% very good
40% good
7% poor
2% very poor
The question, “Which is more important: teaching students what to think, or teaching students how to think?” responses:
97.9% how to think
2.1% what to think
Lastly, the question, “In the future, if there was a proposed tax increase for school operating expenses such as transportation, utilities, classroom supplies, and salaries, or one of the goals you identified in Questions #6, would you support it?” had these results:
47% Yes
27% No
26% Don’t know
Health Insurance
Board members approved a recommendation from the Fringe Benefit Committee for an 18% increase of health insurance premiums for 2022-23. The committee has been meeting monthly and wanted to establish what the rates would be in June in order to include them in the fiscal year 2023 school budget.
“The biggest reason is because our usage is going up,” said Human Resource Director Kasie VanQuekelberg. “Our claims are going up so that’s a continuation over the last couple years. But we also have a reserve balance that’s expected to fall below the minimum, which is 11% of expected claims. So with the 18% increase, they’re estimating that we’ll at least hit the minimum target reserve at the end of the planned year.”
According to the meeting packet, a main reason for the increase was the 105% increase in overall claims over what was predicted. This increase is due to increased usage of the plan, inflation, and higher costs of prescriptions and services. The proposed and approved 18% increase in premiums will cover the expected claims for 2022-23, bring the plan’s reserve into compliance, and add $325,000 to the fund balance.
“I want to say thank you to the committee,” said board member Pat Medure. “Nobody likes to see these increases. Last year we had a 25% increase, this year 18%, so that’s 7% down which is good, but there’s some tough decisions that have to be made going forward.”
In other business, the board took action on the following items:
Approved the fiscal year 2023 budget.
Approve East Rapids Elementary 12-month Lead Principal replacement transfer hire, Bruce Goodwin. Goodwin will also continue in his role as Director of Indian Education.
Approved the minutes of the June 6, 2022 regular school board meeting.
Approved the 2022-23 Invest Early Service Agreement.
Approved the sale of bonds for Southwest School renovation.
Approved a contract with North Homes, Inc. for school based mental health services.
Approved the School Resource Officer agreement with the City of Grand Rapids.
Approve Minnesota Rural Education Association (MREA) 2022-23 membership
An update on the Boys & Girls Club was also given at the start of the meeting.
The school board also approved the meeting’s consent agenda with the following staffing changes: Dylan Annette, Indian Education Student Advocate resignation; Olivia Downey, .20 FTE Social Studies Teacher replacement hire; Heather Grosse, Bus Driver termination; Glen Heitland, Custodian retirement; Darin Illikainen, co-Head Strength and Conditioning Coach replacement hire; Eric Northard, .60 FTE German Teacher replacement hire; Angela Ogilvie, Math Teacher resignation; Darren Olson, .60 FTE Science Teacher replacement hire; Greg Spahn, co-Head Strength and Conditioning Coach replacement hire; Elise Sperling, .40 FTE Social Studies Teacher replacement hire; and Haley Wentz, Special Education Teacher replacement hire.
The next school board regular meeting will be July 18 at 6:30 p.m. in the Admin Board Room with an open forum/work session prior at 6 p.m.
