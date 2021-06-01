Class Zero: How to Zoom

Every Wednesday at 10:00 am through the month of June

Registration is required, the Zoom link will be provided upon registration.

To register:  Contact Danielle at 218-999-9233 ext. 282 or danielle@eldercircle.org

Living Well with Diabetes via Zoom or 

Telephone

Tuesdays starting 6/15/2021 to 7/27/2021 from 1:00pm – 3:30pm

Registration is required, the Zoom link will be provided upon registration.

To register:  Contact Danielle at 218-999-9233 ext. 282 or danielle@eldercircle.org

Tai Ji Quan – In Person Session

Monday and Wednesdays starting 6/21/2021 to 9/08/2021 from 9:00am – 10:00am

United Methodist Church, 1701 SE 5th Avenue, Grand Rapids

COVID protocols must be followed.

Registration is required.

To register:  Contact Danielle at 218-999-9233 ext. 282 or danielle@eldercircle.org

ZOOM refresher courses

Due to the virus classes through Zoom are now being offered.  If you have a computer, tablet or smart phone you can take the course in the comfort of your own home.  Classes fill up quickly so early registration is required and class size is limited.  Cost of the course is $14.00.  The instructor is retired Minnesota State Trooper Mike Flatley.

Friday, June 4, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: $14.00

To pre-register for the courses call 218-750-3189 or by email to mnflats@hotmail.com

(REFRESHER) classroom courses:

For drivers age 55 and older that have completed the beginner’s course and want to continue receiving the discount on their insurance.  Class size is limited and masks are required.  The instructor is retired Minnesota State Trooper Mike Flatley.  

Pre-register by calling 218-750-3189 or by email to mnflats@hotmail.com

Virginia, Minn. Monday June 14, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.                                                                                     

Location: Our Savior’s Lutheran Church                                       

Cost: $12.00   

 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments