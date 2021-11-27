Community Education classes to bring out the holiday spirit

The Itasca Area School Collaborative (IASC) Community Education winter schedule is full of seasonal classes that will get anyone in the holiday spirit. Spots are still open in some of these winter classes including youth and adult opportunities.
Library Director at the Coleraine Public Library Liv Mostad-Jensen, who teaches the Learn to Make Lefse class and a Learn to Make Vaniljekranse (Danish Butter Cookies), said the best part of teaching classes through community education is the students who participate in them.
“They are interesting, they bring their own skills and experiences and we learn new things together,” Mostad-Jesen stated. “I also think that cooking together, particularly things imbued with culture and history, encourages conversation and the sharing of our own histories, which is always fun!”
Amy Lucas-Peroceski with 321 Art Studio in Greenway shared that anyone can participate in their art classes, even complete beginners. All supplies are provided too.
“There is usually a social aspect to the classes as well as the activity itself. Many people enjoy visiting with others who are working on the same type of project,” said Lucas-Peroceski. “I encourage anyone with any interest to sign up for a community education class. It is a good way to try something new or advance skills you have already tried.”
A handful of popular classes in December are already full including Learn to Make Lefse, Instant Pot 101, Basket Weaving, and Learning to Make Vaniljekranse. The following are classes with spots still open in 2021.
Adult Opportunities
Bowls, Beer & Bites, Dec. 3- Enjoy a relaxing evening glazing pottery, drinking micro brew and tasting appetizers. Our resident potter will walk you through the process of glazing two pottery pieces of your choice, from mugs to bowls to plates. Location: MacRostie Art Center in Grand Rapids.
Christmas Cookie Exchange, Dec. 14- Hate the mess and stress of baking goodies for the Holidays? Cut your baking in half by cooking up your favorite recipe with a small group to exchange. Location: Deer River High School.
Coffee Talk, Dec. 14- Stop in to hear a different informational speaker each month while enjoying a cup of coffee with friends. Open to the public. Location: Calumet Public Library.
Youth Activities
Handmade Holidays, Nov. 29- Handmade ornaments are a holiday favorite, whether you use them to decorate your own tree or give them as gifts. Get into the holiday spirit while creating one-of-a-kind ornaments. Location: Robert J. Elkington Middle School.
Kids & Canvas - Christmas Ornaments, Dec. 9- Kids ages 6 and up, or younger with a parent's help, are welcome to register for this fun and creative canvas class for kids. They will receive their very own canvas creation to bring home after the class is done. Location: Deer River High School.
Mommy & Me Art Class, Dec. 17- This class is catered to toddlers ages 1.5 - 5 years old. Toddlers are tactile and love interacting with the world using their hands. Once a month we will cater to our little ones and offer them various crafts and projects that they can do together with their family members. Location: Macrostie Art Center in Grand Rapids.
Free Family Events- Children First!
Ho-Ho-Ho Christmas Party, Dec. 4- Bring the whole family to the free Christmas celebration featuring Santa, live music, games, prizes and crafts. Activities designed for kids up to age 12 with an adult. Location: Children’s Discovery Museum, Grand Rapids.
Sensory Play at Dreams Come True Dance in Grand Rapids, Dec. 4.
Holiday Fun with 321 Art Studio, Dec. 7- Enjoy some quality time with your child(ren) during this fun, holiday season. Make a card, an ornament or a few decorations using provided supplies and instructions. Make as many projects as you have time for using paper, glue, paint, plastic ornaments, tape, yarn and many more materials. Location: Vandyke Elementary in Coleraine.
Family Create 2nd Saturdays, Dec. 11- Free family oriented art activities with a new theme each month. Ages 4 and up. Location: Macrostie Art Center in Grand Rapids.
Build Your Own Gingerbread House Kit, Dec. 16- Bring the family out to build gingerbread houses and decorate Christmas ornaments. One gingerbread kit per child. Location: King Elementary School in Deer River.
Vandyke Virtual Family Cooking Night, Dec. 16- Joining us for this fun, hands-on cooking session from the comfort of your own kitchen. Families that join will receive free ingredients to prepare a meal together with the U of M Extension.
Ground Floor Christmas Dinner & Party, Dec. 25- Christmas dinner with all the trimmings and lots of fun, friends, treats and prizes! Teens ages 13-18 who may not have other holiday plans are all welcome. Location: Ground Floor in Grand Rapids.
Ground Floor New Year's Eve Party, Dec. 31- Enjoy a safe and chemical-free New Year’s Eve party with great music, food, prizes and fun events. Teens ages 13-18. Location: Ground Floor in Grand Rapids.
New Year's Eve Family Party at Longyear Park in Coleraine, Dec. 3- Enjoy fireworks and treats!
Register online for classes at https://www.getlearning.org/ or call 218-327-5730.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.