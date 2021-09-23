The 12th annual Community Connect will be held at the IRA Civic Center in Grand Rapids on Thursday, Sept. 30 from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Community Connect is hosted by Itasca County Health and Human Services, area churches, nonprofit agencies with a goal to connect people of Itasca County with community resources. Community Connect will offer personal care boxes, drawing for quilts, immunizations, and car seat checks. The event is free and all are welcome. Lunch will be provided.
“This year will be our 12th annual community connect event. Each year hundreds of families and individuals attend. Booths are set up by numerous county agencies, as well as social agencies within the community. Nothing is sold at the event, it is strictly to connect people with available services in the community,” Director of Itasca County Health and Human Services Eric Villeneuve said. “Last year we were unable to hold the event due to the pandemic, so we felt it was very important to be able to have the event this year. People have been particularly isolated the past 18 months, so connecting them to the services they need in the community is more important than ever.”
Additionally, there will be about 30 agencies represented who can assist people locate needed services and support, including:
Employment assistance
Childcare resources
Nutrition information
Legal services
Heat share
Low income housing information
Information for veterans
Medical information
Mental health information
Resources to heal from addiction
Youth services
Circles of support
Technology resources
Immunizations
Elderly foot care
Free transportation will be provided in the Arrowhead Transit services area. Please call Arrowhead Transit at 1-800-862-0175.
For more information, call Itasca County Health and Human Services at 218-327-2941 or First Call for Help at (218) 326-8565.
