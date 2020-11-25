The Community Cafe is continuing to serve its community throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and will be expanding its services to be open Wednesdays in Grand Rapids. The Grand Rapids cafe will be open three days per week starting this week Tuesday-Thursday. The Deer River cafe is open four days per week Monday-Thursday. Both will be closed on Thanksgiving.
“Adding Wednesday meals in Grand Rapids as we did in March through August is ultimately in anticipation of seeing more people battling through these difficult times,” explained Executive Director John Weber. “It is the goal of the Community Cafe to provide some peace of mind to those individuals in need.”
All meals at the Community Cafe are curbside to go. Meals are served from 4:30-6:30 p.m.
Weber wants people to understand the importance of shopping locally and ordering food from local restaurants. The Community Cafe has experienced the annual support of local restaurants through the annual Empty Bowls event.
“Nearly every restaurant in Itasca County has helped the community cafe by donating soup to our annual Empty Bowls event and so many local businesses have donated thousands to support the Cafe’s efforts,” Weber said. “I can’t emphasize enough the value that these businesses bring to our vibrant community and if we want to maintain their presence, it’s up to us to keep them here.”
Grand Rapids Community Cafe:
Kiesler Wellness Center
3130 SE Second Avenue
Grand Rapids, MN 55744
Deer River Community Cafe:
King School
500 5th Street SE
Deer River, MN 56636
For more information visit www.communitycafemn.org
